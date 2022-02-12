It’s quiet. I’ve found myself in an office in the early hours of the day, waiting and watching.
My heart beats slow and steady as I settle into the not-so-comfortable chair I have found myself in more Fridays than I can count. There is a hum of air coming through the vent in the ceiling above me. I hear the clicking of keys on a computer keyboard through the frosted glass across the room. The receptionist I had just spoken to moments before, has her work cut out for her it seems. Papers shuffle, and a phone rings. I catch the sound of laughter, but dismiss it as fast as it arrives.
I wonder what there could possibly be to laugh about right now. I breathe deep, reminding myself that while I wait, it’s best for my mental state to count the gifts, look for the good, and acknowledge that this space and this time has already been mapped out for me, just as it has been for her. See the good, Lindsay, see the good, I whisper to myself, and hear it too.
The door opens to my left, and a young mother and her young child walk in. They stand at the same frosted glass, ring the same bell, and wait as patiently as my own son and I had moments before. My mind flashes back to the very first time my boys and I walked into this office. They weren’t much older than the boy standing in front of me now, and I wasn’t much older than the woman. I wonder, as I watch, if she knows that as hard as it may be to come here, it’s worth every amount of effort it takes. I wonder if she knows that she doesn’t need to worry.
The glass moves and the familiar voice and words I know by heart echo through the room, not for me this time, but for the young mother I find myself relating to, but really not knowing at all. The glass closes and she takes a seat near me while watching her son play with a toy car she had handed him moments earlier. Her son smiles at her, and she smiles back, as she sits like me, waiting.
I hear the phone ring again, and I glance at the clock, wondering about my own son who has outgrown playing with cars in this office, but hasn’t outgrown his need for this place. Does he know that the time spent here each Friday is meant to help, not hinder? I don’t really know. Does he feel the love I have for him here and now as I wait for his session to end? I don’t know that either. He’s down a short hallway, talking about the paper he was supposed to have memorized, only I know that he doesn’t have it memorized at all. The paper he was supposed to have practiced reading with me hasn’t been touched all week.
In fact, he crumpled the paper the minute he left the office the week before, frustrated and disappointed, more at himself than the paper. Deep in my heart, I know this part of his story. This address we have visited each week more times than I can count, is where he needs to be, but oh how it tears my heart apart knowing that he sees it as a hindrance, not as an advantage.
I hear laughter again, and am brought back to the present. I shift in my chair, watching the young mother and her son make their way through the doorway toward their scheduled appointment. I smile at them, cheering them on silently, knowing that the journey they’re on isn’t for the faint at heart. A few minutes later, my son walks through the same doorway with a smile on his face, stepping toward me with a sparkle in his eyes.
“Today was my last day mom,” he says. His speech therapist grins as they take turns explaining what had happened during the appointment. His goals had been met. He did what was asked. The waiting was over. Tears filled my eyes and a lump in my throat formed. I knew as I listened that there would still be work to do and setbacks could possibly occur, but the time we had spent putting one foot in front of the other across a parking lot and into an office each week had taken us on a beautiful journey. One that was now over.
We often find ourselves in situations where we wish for lives that are completely mapped out. We want to see the straight stretches, and like to know when to expect sharp turns or roadblocks — lives that are easy to navigate, without many challenges or obstacles to hurdle. That kind of life doesn’t exist. The thing that I learned, especially in that specific waiting room, is that those challenges and obstacles that we may not know about until they are upon us, are often exactly what we need them to be.
In the waiting, in the worry, and in the anxiousness of sitting in that office space each week, I learned two very specific things. One, giving my attention to the good that is happening in the places and spaces around me, rather than getting worked up about what may or may not happen tomorrow, was, and still is, crucial for navigating any part of life I’m in successfully. And, two, it’s absolutely OK to be honest and vulnerable in admitting when we’re stuck, and maybe even sick and tired of the journey.
The professional we saw each week was like a compass, pointing us in the right direction and giving us tools to get where we needed to go. Holding a map or a list of addresses of places we need to visit is comforting, but trusting in an unseen and unknown future, with a hope in something or even someone that is bigger than that map, is where I believe we find out what we’re really made of.
So if you find yourself waiting somewhere any time soon, like in the pharmacy line, at the post office, in a doctor’s office, or even waiting for a ride somewhere, look and see what’s good around you. It’s a part of your story and worth every second of the wait.
