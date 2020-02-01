It’s the start of February and we’re nowhere close to being done with calving. The weather has been mild this winter, which has been a gift in itself, but even with the sunny days and warmer temperatures, there are still storms that swirl around us in different forms. Moments, days, and even weeks where the conditions outside seem to be a reflection of every ounce of who we are on the inside. Clouds seem to roll with exhaustion, and even a bit of depression, as they make their way up the sides of the hills around our home. Whipping wind gusts blow anger and frustration in circles and don’t die down without a fight. And fog seems to make everything a bit too close for comfort as it hangs heavily and distorts our vision. Storms don’t always have to be on the outside. In fact, they’re usually not. And the storms we’ve experienced during the past few months have been a battle — mentally and physically.
Sunshine hasn’t been constant, but when it does make its appearance, we’ve embraced it — soaking in the warmth, the color, and the beauty that has spun all sorts of goodness in and out of our days. As a family, we’ve tried extremely hard to choose sunshine as a word to live by. A word that means light, star, cheerfulness, happiness, bright, blazing, brilliance, and even a window, and if I had to pick one, I think I’d like to define our life as a window the most. A window that lets you see into our hearts and souls, giving you glimpses of what life unedited is truly like with no shades drawn and nothing to hide.
Life is a constant cycle of the good and the bad weaving its way through our stories, each chapter a little different than the previous one. We wake up early, we do chores, we finish assignments, we make beds, we fold clothes, we fix fence, we tag calves, we feed hay, we clean stalls, we burn trash, we write down numbers and names, we make phone calls, we give hugs, we kick the dirt, and most importantly during this crazy season, we rest when we can. We are no different than anyone else who’s trying to live life to the fullest. We make plans, set goals, and pencil out dates on calendars, but the one thing I’ve learned most during this part of our story is that even when we think we know what’s best, we have to be OK with the fact that there are more days than not when we don’t.
I’m looking at life a lot different these days, simply because I know our days are numbered. Best isn’t always the most beautiful, it isn’t always on time, it isn’t flawless, and it isn’t always about sunshine and blue skies. These days where the clouds roll in and out, bringing a little bit of everything with them, may just be part of the chapter where we’re supposed to leave a few spaces blank and let God fill them in. The pages that we’re dreaming about and running toward may or may not be filled with what we expect, but we have to keep going. We have to keep shooting free throws and stacking hay, tagging calves, and even finishing those hard assignments that we’ve been putting off. We have to keep our heads up and face the storms the best we know how, believing that the author of our lives is doing good things through us even when it doesn’t feel like it.
We are guaranteed to have days that are hard, but we’re also guaranteed to see goodness on those very same days when we know where to look. Those choices, those decisions, those steps ... they’re what each of our stories are made of. Stories with fences that need to be built, as well as fences that need to be torn down. Stories where we run and play when we can, but where we work hard at the same time. A story where people stop and take notice of what we’re doing — and may even want to join us, too — not because of us, but because of who they see at work in us. A story where truth is pounded in deep, and stakes are firmly planted. A story about following the one we know has everything perfectly planned out and perfectly written. A story about dodging bullets when we can, but also knowing how to take them when they hit hard.
It’s a new month, and no matter what the days may bring, may we all look for opportunities to watch our stories unfold into places just above the clouds where God whispers (I’m here) and (you’re here) ... and together, we’ve got this.
