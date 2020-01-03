A newspaper’s opinion page is a place where diverging voices and opinions are collected to help spur discussion and debate.
That holds true with the East Oregonian. Or at least it’s supposed to.
After several discussions between the paper’s editorial board, we have decided that we need to have more voices, talking about more issues and generating deeper discussions.
That doesn’t mean the columnists already writing for the EO aren’t doing a good job — they are. Lindsay Murdock, J.D. Smith, Bette Husted and Matt Wood all produce thought-provoking columns and ones that tend to always make me think a little about my life. Those are good columns to have and I look forward to reading one every Saturday.
But since those only come out on Saturdays, that leaves a lot of opportunities in the other issues for new voices and opinion.
Now the columnists’ stable at the EO is growing and we’re adding to the lineup, starting with the additions of Corey Neistadt, Daniel Wattenburger and Valerie Wenzel as regular columnists.
Neistadt, who is a certified public accountant at Newhouse & Neistadt, LLC in Pendleton, will offer monthly commentary about various issues of interest to Pendletonians and Umatilla County residents. Wattenburger, the former managing editor of the East Oregonian, lives in Hermiston and is an account manager for Pac/West Communications. He will also write monthly about issues and topics of interest in the county and Hermiston. Wenzel is a teacher, who lives in Athena. She will focus on rural issue topics of interest to all. We invited these three to become regular columnists for a number of reasons. All, at one time or another, have written letters to the editor or penned guest columns and all have been the kind of well-researched, well-thought-out perspectives that we felt would be illuminating for our readers.
At a time when the national dialog sometimes devolves into who can shout the loudest, we believe in creating opportunities to understand one another on issues of local interest. Those only come when we debate public issues on the basis of facts and clear reasoning. We feel our new additions can help us achieve this goal.
We plan to add more regular columnists in the first half of next year, looking for new voices representing the rich diversity of views and communities in Umatilla and Morrow counties. We have some ideas for additional columnists but want to approach this opportunity with as wide a sweep of possibilities as we can. There may be someone who many of us have never heard of that offers fresh political or social thinking that jumps the normal boundaries of civic discussion.
Do you think you could produce well-researched commentary about issues important to Umatilla or Morrow counties on a weekly or monthly basis? Do you know someone whose writing would be a revelation to the area?
Let us know.
If you are interested, please email acutler@eastoregonian.com with the subject line: Opinion writer. If you have samples, please include those and a brief explanation of how you would approach the writing and what you would bring in the way of new or deeper understandings of our region.
We would love to hear your ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.