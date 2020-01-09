The relationship between government entities and a newspaper or other media outlets can be a complicated one, and occasionally one highlighted by a certain degree of tension.
Whether we want to admit it or not, though, a newspaper and the government entities it covers — city councils, county courts, the police — are very much in a symbiotic relationship. That’s because we live in a democracy or, more precisely, a republic where the assumption is always that there should be a free flow of information.
There are conditions on that theory, of course. Classified military secrets shouldn’t be fodder for public consumption for obvious reasons. We live in a dangerous world, after all, and giving the array of potential adversaries a glance at our playbook would be foolish.
Closer to home, though, the notion that as members of a democracy we should expect information to flow at a steady rate is second nature.
Our elected and appointed leaders are tasked with a range of responsibilities and duties, but one of the most important — and one that is never exactly spelled out — is to be transparent. The newspaper and other media sources also must tackle an assortment of competing goals and priorities, but one of our basic functions is to disseminate information.
We have a responsibility to get that information right and to be timely with it. We serve our readers — and the general public good — by informing the body politic. That means the transmission lines between government entities and the newspaper must remain strong or, at the very least, workable.
When those communication lines become tangled — for whatever reason — the newspaper and the public both lose. Government entities, though, also suffer. That’s because critical information that is necessary for readers — the public — to make informed decisions is absent. That sacred bond — codified in the Constitution — between the body politic and those who are elected and appointed to serve and protect them is broken.
That is never a healthy scenario for a republic and leads to confusion and a sense of isolation by voters.
Our job, as I see it, is to work hard every day to make sure we give our local government entities every opportunity to provide pertinent information to the public. When a line of communication between, say, a school district or a police agency is in danger of going dark, we need to be diligent in an effort to ensure that does not occur.
Working with our local government entities is a priority for us, but it is a two-way street. Those of us in the information-sharing business owe it to our readers and to voters to make sure they have all of the information they need to exercise democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.