Small things do matter.
Especially when you are working hard to continue to build on creditability and transparency.
While most readers probably don’t see the difference right off, there is a definite distinction between what we call a “press release” and an actual news story. Newspapers sometimes will run press releases. These are generated by independent firms — such as power companies or other major retail firms — and there is nothing wrong with them. They sometimes provide a crucial different viewpoint on a subject and can occasionally be entertaining. At the very least, they are informative about new products, services or new employees. So, they do serve a purpose.
And let’s not forget press releases that can come from state, county or city agencies, such as Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation, Pendleton Police or the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners. Oftentimes, though not always, those press releases provide details about car crashes that close Interstate 84, notify the public in a change in meeting times, or provide an update on the status of a criminal investigation. All important items and key to producing content for a newspaper.
But they are not news stories. When we do feel the need to print such items, we make sure that the reader clearly knows this was a press release generated by an outside agency. That way there can be no confusion. The reader will understand that the press release was created to sell or otherwise help the firm that produced it. Again, there isn’t anything incorrect about such items. They are simply one viewpoint from a company or special interest group and if we make it clear to the reader, all is good.
A news story isn’t the same. It is an independently produced piece that is based on facts collected by the reporter. The aim is to produce those facts in an unbiased manner and, in the end, let the reader decide his or her own opinion on the subject matter.
A news story will have the name of the reporter on the story, which means, in the end, that individual must stand by their work. The editors who work up the chain from the reporter also put their skin into the game, so to speak, with the story because they check it. The goal is to produce a story that is based upon facts — not opinion, not slanted — and move on to the next issue.
For most readers, the distinction will seem narrow, maybe even invisible. But for me, as an editor, the difference is huge. It is the difference between presenting a manufactured set of facts — a press release — and a story that is based on facts collected by a reporter.
I think some distinctions matter and need to be clearly articulated to our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.