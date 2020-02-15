There is the old adage that you don’t know how resilient a person is until you see them face a serious challenge and overcome it.
That adage fits well with our little piece of the heartland, especially recently when the broader Umatilla County community tackled a flooding crisis created by Mother Nature. The community — from volunteers to emergency services personnel and elected leaders — should be lauded for their rapid reaction and their focus on helping each other.
For me, the crisis was also a personal triumph because I watched my newsroom use its usual self-motivation to strive to cover a story that was complicated, fast-moving and changing. Our newsroom moved fast and, thankfully, did not need much direction. They understood the importance of the story and the implications for the residents of our county.
Sure, they are a result-orientated group, but they also care deeply for their community. They instinctively understood that the most valuable commodity during a natural disaster is accurate, up-to-date information to inform our readers.
As a group, they anticipated potential problems and sought creative solutions, all in the name of getting as much information as possible out to the readers.
They remained calm and composed even as the pressure for more information increased and the disaster spun dangerously out of control.
The newsroom is an important element to the East Oregonian but it isn’t the whole operation. That is why I am proud of the entire newspaper. Each department acted in sync with the other to help produce solid, in-depth coverage of this natural disaster.
Our entire newspaper, from the reporter to the delivery person, showed they care about their community and, when the chips were down so to speak, they thrived under pressure and became closer as a team.
The important piece to all of this is that while I am proud of our team, I think I can speak for everyone when I point out that the real focus should be on those who were hit the hardest by the flooding. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all and we hope that the road to recovery will not be a long one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.