Letters to the editor are one of my favorite features of a newspaper.
That’s because I’ve always felt a strong letters section is one of the best — though not the only — way to measure reader involvement. The letters to the editor section of a newspaper is, in my mind, sort of a potluck of feedback from readers and, at its best, provides a forum for feedback and opinions that help shape and reflect on our shared goals for our community.
Our letters to the editor policy is pretty straightforward and, as we move deeper into election season, it’s also as good a time as any to review the policy. The East Oregonian welcomes original letters of 400 words or less on public issues and public policies for publication in the newspaper and on our website. The newspaper reserves the right to refuse letters that don’t follow guidelines about personal attacks, and we will not publish poetry or consumer complaints against businesses. Letters must be signed by the author and include the city of residence and a daytime phone number. The phone number will not be published and any unsigned letters will not be published.
We also only print letters written specifically for the East Oregonian. There are many submissions that have been sent to multiple newspapers en masse — mainly on key topics or letters of candidate endorsement.
We welcome letters to the editor and encourage newspaper readers to write us. Trouble is, we have reached a point where we need to open up the forum a bit, and ensure that everyone has an opportunity to give feedback on topics and issues of importance. We have some pretty faithful local writers who pen frequent letters to the editor and we appreciate that. But there are a lot of other opinions out there and a lot of people who want and need to get their letters into our section weekly. That’s why going forward we will allow one letter to the editor from a specific writer each month. That will give us the opportunity to share more letters to the editor from different sources.
The goal of the letters to the editor column is to harvest as many different viewpoints regarding a variety of subjects as possible. Printing four or five letters to the editor from a single source runs the risk of pushing out other letters from new sources that are interesting and thought-provoking.
Fact is, we are receiving more letters to the editor every month and we want to make sure that everyone who writes gets the opportunity to have their view shared with all of our readers in a timely manner.
We believe a broad range of opinions and sentiments are what makes a good letter to the editor section. So, keep penning those letters, but please limit your letters to one a month.
