These are uncertain times and the ability to collect the right kind of information is crucial. That need will only grow as our great nation continues to battle the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
That’s why I want to encourage our print edition subscribers to register their subscriptions with our newspaper so they can continue to get the paper in digital format in their email inbox no matter what happens with the postal service, our single copy distributors or our production facilities.
While the postal service remains a vibrant entity now, their future remains cloudy. As with everyone, we can’t predict the course of this virus or how much and when it will impact our tried and true institutions, such as the postal service. There has been no announcement by the U.S. Postal Service to slash service but if the worst occurs it is vital that every one of our readers retains the ability to get information.
There is a great value to receiving the newspaper delivered via an email inbox as a good back-up plan. At the same time, we are developing emergency printing plans for all our publications. But that isn’t a fail-safe and if forced to adopt our contingency plans, there could be delays in delivery as we search for an alternate printing site.
We are fortunate because our company has, over the past few years, invested heavily in technology that gives our readers a great online experience, both through our websites and e-editions.
So, I encourage you to get your account registered on our online platform, so that if we must adopt emergency planning, you will still be able to get the information you need during this critical time period in our history.
We believe now, more than ever, our role for this community is critical. We provide as much accurate information to our readers as fast as we can and in a way that is easily accessible. We want to make sure that our readers are informed. Always.
