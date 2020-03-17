The last few weeks will always standout as the most interesting, and challenging, of my journalism career.
The novel coronavirus, as a news event, is simply beyond anything I’ve ever encountered. As the editor of the East Oregonian I’ve spent more than a few nights pondering how we would cover this fast-moving story. I’ve also spent a lot of time reflecting on the added responsibility we in the newspaper industry now have in reporting on this story.
In a way our reporting aim is no different than when we cover any other major news event: Work hard, gather the facts and deliver them to our readers.
But the coronavirus presents all of us who work in newsrooms across the nation with a new paradigm in terms of how we approach the story. If we are going to do our job correctly, that means our way forward must be a methodical and precise one.
We always face a challenge — especially in these times of partisan bickering and “fake news” accusations — to be especially vigilant in the manner we deliver news. The novel coronavirus has ratcheted up that pressure because much, much more is at stake. Readers should rightly demand accurate and timely information. Information that doesn’t create panic. Information they can use. That means for us we must — and will — strive harder to make sure we deliver the facts in a straightforward way that leaves no doubt about what we are trying to tell our reader.
We are not doing “fake news.” I find those two words repugnant and always have. We have no desire or motive to report anything other than what we know backed up by statements from officials who are at the epicenter of this developing crisis. In other words, we will report the facts. Not hearsay or what we think. We will report what we know.
We understand that our reporting, now more than ever, is crucial to a great swath of the public. That means we will continue to focus on providing the very best news product we can and to hand out the best information we have at the time we have it.
We’re all in this together. We need to remember that. We understand our duty to the reader and will live up to it.
We will not be afraid to report the truth, ever.
