A year ago, at about roughly this same time I wrote a column about how we as a region might be bloodied but we were unbowed.
Twelve months down the road I don’t think I feel much different. I’ve worked for the past year at an unprecedented time for newspapers in general and for our local area in particular.
Yet, I’ve been struck during the past two years at the resilience of our region. Time and again — especially as COVID-19 raged — we’ve faced serious challenges and obstacles and overcome them.
I wasn’t surprised, so much as impressed.
I think a firm foundation of grit and resilience is by now a hallmark of our region. I can point to numerous examples of this facet of our time, and I think it is what defines — and sets us apart – from other places in the nation.
We don’t shy away from challenges. We take them in stride and that bodes well for the future.
There is no getting around the fact we face more challenges ahead. The omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be ready to strike within the next couple of weeks and it will probably create another surge in infections.
We’re lucky in the sense we’ve been warned it is just around the corner. That’s helps for all of us to prepare. Still, I am confident the people who populate our great region will meet this challenge with the same kind of determination they faced when other crisis appeared.
Through it all, I can promise you that the staffs at our newspapers around the local area — in La Grande, Wallowa, Hermiston, Pendleton, Baker City and John Day — will be on station, working had to give you the news you can use. We will also be working to make sure you can get as much information as possible around any crisis that develops as fast as possible.
I want to be upbeat about the coming year, but I understand, as we all do, that challenges remain. Yet I believe we, as a region, have the tools and the resolve to be successful.
Andrew Cutler is the publisher/editor of the East Oregonian and the regional editorial director for the EO Media Group, overseeing the East Oregonian and five more newspapers in Eastern Oregon.
