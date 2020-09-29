Elections typically generate plenty of opinions and rhetoric, but this year the annual exercise in democracy is already shaping up to be one of the most contentious on record.
Years ago — before the advent of the internet and the dominance of social media — the place to express opinions about an election generally was on a local newspaper’s opinion page in its letters to the editor platform.
At first glance, it would seem social media is increasingly eclipsing that platform but there is a key difference that is hugely significant.
For a letter to the editor to be printed it must meet certain requirements, namely that a name is attached to it. Social media and the internet allow millions daily to spew out opinions and their own version of “facts” largely anonymously. On the internet you can generate controversy without having the added responsibility to be held accountable.
That isn’t the case with our letters to the editor. While there are surely ways to circumvent the verification process we utilize — after all, anyone, anywhere, with enough time and resources can find a work-around on just about any platform — it isn’t as easy as turning on a computer screen and using a made-up handle.
In a sense, letters to the editor, should be a solid and dependable sounding board for the community. Whether it is elections or some other important issue, letters to the editor provides readers with a reliable way to gauge what their fellow residents have to say about important subjects, including a national election.
I understand the importance of this forum and believe it is a good way to keep up a community dialogue that may be at times vigorous, but, in the end, is a healthy piece of our overall democracy.
Letters to the editor are also a way for the newspaper to evaluate a mood of the community. That, in turn, can help guide our coverage plans as we perceive an issue that should be reviewed and reported on.
Letters to the editor have proved to be popular in the past. Unfortunately, the sheer number of letters — and our verification process — precludes us from accepting letters right up to election day.
The deadline for letters to the editor submission is Friday, Oct. 23. So, if you want to scribble out an opinion about the election make sure you make that date. The last day the East Oregonian will publish endorsement letters to the editor is Saturday, Oct. 31.
Letters to the editor are a good way for the community to interact and I know we will receive plenty of them in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.