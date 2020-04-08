With the world seemingly at a standstill and the news cycle consumed with everything COVID-19, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight that we are in the middle of an election season here in Oregon.
In the next several weeks, it is our intention to cover elections in our pages, focusing on local races — such as the five-person race for Umatilla County Commissioner Position 3 — and providing some general information about regional and national races. We understand that our role is to wade through the noise and provide relative information so that you can make an informed decision when ballots go out in the mail on April 29.
And since we are in election season, it means it’s time for a reminder about letters to the editor, especially ones that aim to influence the outcome of an election.
A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about letters to the editor and their importance to the health and well-being of our opinion page. And to that point, political letters also play a role in a robust editorial page. I believe that political letters — if written properly — provide readers with a mixture of different views that can be useful once ballots arrive in the mail. American elections are all about input from voters and votes declaring their support — or nonsupport — for a specific candidate or issue.
An opinion page should be a vibrant place where voters — readers — can furnish a viewpoint in a balanced, well-thought-out way that resembles a giant community bulletin board. We won’t publish letters that are diatribes or add little to the larger political dialogue, but we do welcome reasoned, precise viewpoints.
We will continue to run endorsement letters as we receive them. All political letters must be received by noon April 22 and the final day we will run them in print is Saturday, April 25. Any letters received after the deadline will not run.
