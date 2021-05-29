Memorial Day holds a special significance for me.
I joined the U.S. Army at a young age, did my time honorably, and then moved on in life. For me, at least initially, my service was something I did and got out of the way. I did not spend a lot of time reflecting on my time.
As I aged, though, and watched or covered numerous Memorial Day observances, I began to realize why the holiday is about more than hot dogs and backyard barbecues. I came to realize the holiday represents a time to reflect on loss and to celebrate the deeds of those veterans who served and those who died in the service of this great nation.
We live in a world seemingly constantly tortured by anxiety. COVID-19, wars on foreign shores, disruptions at home — it all can be overwhelming.
Yet, I think Memorial Day can be, and should be, a time to remember that in every stretch of our nation’s history there have been those who freely gave up their comfort and, in some cases, potential fortune to step up and serve. Many of those men and women gave what Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion” and are buried in cemeteries across the nation in sections reserved for our war dead.
The men and women who serve now, and served in the past, are truly the best we have. The ones who did not live to return home to see their loved ones deserve to be remembered. Their memories, their names, should not fade away into the empty halls of history. They gave the most precious thing of all — their lives — so our nation could continue to prosper and move ahead.
Their lives cannot be seen as lost in vain. And, in truth, they were not in vain.
We should all enjoy the upcoming long Memorial Day weekend. The weekend traditionally marks a clear dividing line between spring and summer, and summer, of course, always beckons with unrealized opportunity.
Yet we should, if we can, take a moment to recall why we can enjoy the long weekend and why the holiday is now, and should always be, important.
We cannot forget those who gave so much for our nation, and while hot dogs and barbecues are a lot of fun, in the end the holiday weekend is about remembering those perished for our democracy.
