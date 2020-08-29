We are not a very tolerant society. We trust less. Perhaps that is a symptom of the times, maybe just a slight spike in the annual American psyche that is often a roller coaster of emotions and sentiments.
Cable channels spew venom on a regular basis with the newest talking head, and, for many, the new man or woman behind the counter pontificating about Republicans or Democrats is the newest sage of wisdom.
Except, the real facts about such behavior have far less to do with actual facts and a lot more to do with ratings.
People who polarize viewers, who create mini-scandals with their assertions about Democrats and Republicans, are trying to do so for a reason. They want people to tune in and listen to their diatribe so they can keep getting a paycheck.
Whether they are actually spewing the truth, well, that is a different matter.
The world doesn’t really work that way. It would be nice, wouldn’t it, if everything in our little piece of America was cut and dried. But it’s not.
The war on terror is a lot like that in a way. For years, it was framed as “us against them” or “bad guys versus good guys.”
Except that is far too simple. The troop surge in Iraq is a good example.
The surge was a concrete repudiation of past strategies that focused on “big-unit” heavy-handed tactics in some areas.
The surge was about a lot of things, but it was about two very key items: building trust and creating relationships. Because the war in Iraq was not simple.
It was not entirely about Al Qaeda or Bathists or good guys versus bad guys. It was complex.
There were and are lots of “gray areas” where American soldiers had to work the seams of an issue and not bring a hammer in and start pounding things apart.
Most of all, it was about creating a degree of trust and building on relationships.
We don’t trust as a society, and maybe that’s for a good reason. We want to believe everything is cut and dried. Good versus evil.
But it is never that simple. Sometimes, we have to be more subtle, more nuanced and, perhaps, very patient to achieve our goals.
And, in the end, we must keep the channels of communication open.
Instead of screaming at each other, we should try something simple.
Like listening.
