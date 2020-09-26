Prep sports is about as American as you can get.
For the last two seasons — spring and autumn — area high school athletes have been blockaded from participating in any kind of extracurricular activity because of the COVID-19 virus.
For a lot of us the virus really hit home when we suddenly realized that those Friday night lights, we are so accustomed to, were extinguished.
There isn’t that much economic impact to a prep sports blackout — there are no million-dollar contracts at stake — but the loss of high school and college sports is felt in a different, and I believe, more poignant way regarding our overall morale.
Spring means for many track and field, golf, baseball and softball. Autumn translates into football, soccer, cross country and volleyball. Those sports are part of the normal fabric of our lives, as intricate as social media or an iPhone.
Now, all of that has been put on hold and shuffled around.
In the Oregon School Activities Association’s recently adopted school activities calendar, all official sports seasons for the winter, fall and spring (in that order) have been moved to 2021 — from January through June — and condensed into seven-week regular seasons, with a “culminating week” to follow the purely regional competition.
With no high school sports to focus on for a while, we wanted to do something to put it back in the spotlight.
Next week, we will publish a special section called “Sidelined.” The section focuses on high school athletes and how they are coping with the unique — to say the least — high school sports seasons that evaporated.
I believe “Sidelined” presents a precise review of how deep the COVID-19 virus has hurt communities across the county, state and nation. The virus, really, has just about touched every part of our lives in one way or another. A year ago, a shuttered high school or college sports season would have seemed the stuff of science fiction. But here we are.
I believe “Sidelined” is a great way to look at a different aspect of the damage of the virus. A lot of sports fans take those Friday night lights for granted. We’ve grown accustomed to them. To see them go dark suddenly is a shock.
Yet, it can be no less of a shock for the hundreds of high school athletes out there who have had things turned upside down.
Sports in small towns across the county and Eastern Oregon take their hometown sports seriously. So, do we. That’s why I think “Sidelined” will be a great read. I hope you do too.
