There is nothing more rewarding for me as an editor than the feeling I get when I can step back from a project and realize its success is real.
That is a rare experience because, as an editor, I tend to see all that could have gone wrong and I worry and push fake nonchalance about a particular project. The truth is every one of our special projects resides in my mind’s eye for months before we begin and lingers for a time after.
As a special project deadline nears, as an editor, you plan and set timetables and worry and gently prod reporters. You debate and fret and watch the calendar and the clock. You check the initial copies, what we call proofs, and you approach the task of double checking with relish and certain dedication to root out all errors in an effort to make the project a great one.
The East Oregonian routinely puts together special sections I am proud of. The annual Round-Up magazine or the high school football publication from last year quickly come to mind as top-notch efforts by our staff.
When you prepare for the publication of a special project — despite all of our best efforts — you may miss something. Maybe a period at the end of a sentence or a wrong word in the wrong place.
As an editor that one mistake — a missed opportunity for clarity — can seem to destroy the entire endeavor.
And, like it or not, a truth in our business is that all of our mistakes are out there for everyone to see. We can’t hide behind a corporate wall or brush a mistake off.
So, you have to be many things, as an editor, at once when you shepherd a special project. You are a cheerleader, critic, manager and you must remember that time continues to move ahead because yesterday’s newspaper is history. So, you do the best you can and try to learn from mistakes.
Seems like a hard paradigm to live by, so why do it?
Well, because there are those bright spots, those brief glimpses of pure joy when all of the separate parts of a newspaper come together to produce a truly great product.
Through my career, I have had a few of those moments, and the 100th anniversary special edition recounting the life and death of former Umatilla County Sheriff Til Taylor, which is included in the Saturday, Aug. 15, edition of the East Oregonian, fits that description for me.
I write this knowing there are stories or details about that fateful day in July 1920 or about the sheriff himself that we could have, or should have, had in the section.
But I believe, this project is easily the best one I’ve been associated with as editor of this newspaper.
I’ve mentioned this project on this page and in this space before. We wanted to find a way to celebrate this historic event, but do it in a way that was radically different than anything the paper has produced in the past. I think we’ve been able to do that with a weeklong podcast series — that started on July 25 — about the man and his murder, the manhunt and capture of the fugitives on the EO’s website, www.eastoregonian.com; on our social media channels and Apple’s Podcasts and Stitcher; and with a short video documentary that also debuts on Aug. 15.
We worried about this project and studied all of its risks and planned for scheduling problems, all the time keeping the focus on the reader. Because, we felt, whether we think it is a great project is not going to really matter unless the reader does too.
I looked, as I always do, on this project for the minor elements that would hurt the overall product. I can’t help myself. I’m an editor.
I have to say, however, this time we put in an excellent performance. I hope readers think so too.
