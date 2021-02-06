A year ago, this week, the newsroom — and the community — faced one of its most difficult challenges in years when the Umatilla River spilled over its banks and forced evacuations and caused millions of dollars in damages.
Residents of the Riverview Mobile Home Estates and other homeowners were forced to evacuate as rain pushed the river level over its banks.
The crisis arrived at about the same time another major challenge — the COVID-19 pandemic — was beginning to gather steam, but that challenge seemed to be far away.
Our attention, rightly, was focused on this hometown crisis.
Scrambling to cover a breaking news story of this size and scope isn’t easy. We were not exactly caught off guard — we’d been reviewing weather reports and water levels — but when the flood occurred, we were forced to make a number of crucial decisions quickly.
Looking back, and framed against the by now yearlong slog of the COVID-19 crisis, the floods sort of fell into the background.
But they shouldn’t have.
That’s because this unique emergency showcased a number of great things about our community that I hope will resonate for a long time to come.
First, the community stepped up to help out. The Pendleton Convention Center opened its doors as an emergency shelter. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation opened up its Cmuytpama Warming Station. A church in Echo handed out hot meals and other supplies to displaced residents. Emergency service responders provided crucial help and did their jobs in an exemplary manner.
Dozens of local residents — along with civic organizations — stepped up to help as well, not only as flood waters rushed in but also after they receded.
Our job was, by comparison, more straightforward. We were charged with reporting the breaking news of this event in a quick — but accurate — way so that subscribers and others were provided with the most up-to-date information as possible.
While seemingly straightforward, that task isn’t easy. Fortunately, our newsroom put in yet another solid — even outstanding — performance.
We covered the crisis with precision and were able to continue to follow up on the impacts of the floods through the spring.
Those impacts were nothing to scoff at. For example, the city of Pendleton initially estimated the flood costs to sit right around $5 million.
If there is a lesson in the wake of the floods, it is that local people and organizations care and are ready to respond to a crisis.
The same is true of the East Oregonian. We care and will be on hand to cover a crisis — such as the floods — and do so in an accurate, balanced fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.