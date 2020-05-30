Division and discord seem to run deep in our country and historic events — such as the COVID-19 virus outbreak — often highlight those rifts.
When it comes to general American angst, there are a series of tried-and-true villains to blame. The media, President Trump, the Democrats, the Republicans. You. Me. Them.
Cultural chasms and national discord fuel a kind of perfect storm of discontent that gains momentum almost daily.
Yet, I am not entirely convinced that picture is totally accurate. Yes, there is plenty of discord in America now. Much of it seems to almost be like a chronic disease — always present but not quite life-threatening.
Yet, we still remain — at least locally — a united and giving society. A good example is the response by Pilot Rock residents last week when Birch Creek flooded.
The Pilot Rock Market was inundated with water but volunteers arrived — during and after — the waters receded to lend a hand.
Rick Aster, the store’s owner, pointed out how grateful he was for the help in a story in the East Oregonian.
The situation at the market is indicative of our unique Eastern Oregon culture. Having lived and worked in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho for most of my life, I am always pleased when residents step up to help each other.
I am, though, rarely surprised. That’s because as a native of this region, I know that while we face many challenges, lack of support for our neighbors isn’t one of them.
During this very difficult time in the midst of a pandemic, I think it is more important than ever that we focus on good things in our region. That is not to say we should ignore news items that could appear — or are — negative in their impact. As a newspaper, our job is to deliver a fair and balanced report on the events and newsmakers of our community.
We can’t forget, in the end, that our area produces civic-minded people who care about their community and often step up to help when there is a crisis.
We must not forget that we do not descend from callous people, but from individuals who care about their towns and cities and want everyone to be successful.
There are always going to be plenty of important and serious issues to report, yet we can’t forget those who lean forward every day to make our community, our county and our region a better place to live and work.
