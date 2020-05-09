I’ve spent much of my life in social distancing, from being the spoiled only child of a railroad family in the Sandhills of Nebraska where cattle outnumber humans 50 to one, to living a few winters at almost timberline 32 miles off the closest plowed road and, even now, while attempting to earn a living as a writer before I stop living. Most days, COVID or not, are spent alone at a desk trying not to drool directly into the keyboard or alone in a vehicle on the way to or from the desk.
To minimize the chances of being drowned in a semi-liberal think tank or sucked into the quicksand of right-wing conspiracy theories, I do not listen to the radio during the two hours per day spent on Highway 11. I sing and I think, if one considers growling chunks of cowboy songs as music or squeezing the juices out of three quarters of a century of wounded memory glands as thought.
Since last month’s version of this word pizza, my all-too-random access memory has circled around recalling chunks of advice, good or not-so-good, that other humans have shared with me during the past 50 years or so. They are offered here for your assessment:
You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you might just find, you get what you need. Mick Jagger offered this advice to me and 6,000 of my closest friends in the Cow Palace, south of San Francisco, sometime in the late 1960s. This was after making his grand entry in a self-propelled cherry picker, swooping out over females in the crowd while crooning “Lady Jane.” His advice has always carried the faint odor of bear poop because it was fairly evident, even back then, that Mick usually got what he wanted and that his needs list included items that would be considered luxuries by regular folks.
Don’t pick your nose with your fork. My Dad offered this piece of dining wisdom to me as I boarded the train in Alliance, Nebraska, headed toward Boston as the first person from our clan to ever attend college. Thirty years later, while I was working as a hired man on a too-big cow/calf outfit and we were sitting in the sun at a rodeo in Council, Idaho, he said, “You know, I am awfully glad you never became that stuffed-shirt, sumbitchin lawyer I always wanted you to be.”
Don’t worry, be happy. Every little thing is going to be alright. Bob Marley’s songs and reggae in general are still right at the top of my listening preferences. In some ways, every little thing didn’t turn out all that well for Bob who, at age 36, died from cancer that spread from his toe to his brain. His last words to his son were “Money is not life.”
About half the time you can be smarter than a horse, but you can never be stronger. This one is from my guru, Dewie Lovelace, a one-eyed farrier who lived above his horses in a barn alongside the Snake River north of Ontario, Oregon. He said this as he handed me a rope halter and asked me to go into his corrals and put it on a dun filly that he was having trouble catching. I hopped the fence whistling “The Streets of Laredo” through my teeth, walked right up to the horse, clipped the halter on her and led her from the corral. It was a good 10 years after we tossed Dewie’s ashes off a cliff above the Cove Cemetery that I was driving alone and realized that the little horse was probably the tamest one of the 15 in the corrals and that Dewie was just wanting for me to feel good about something that morning.
You should try waking up some Sunday morning feeling better than when you went to bed. If you don’t put it in your mouth you are not going to swallow it. This was handed to me by my best friend Hester 30 years ago. Up until then, I had been doing a whole bunch of social nearing in small-town booze joints across the West. Somehow, Hester’s advice stuck. I haven’t even tasted a beer or a double shot of Jim Beam since 1990, and have missed the entire microbrewery phenomenon. I’ll probably never be able to determine whether a brew is too hopsy or pale or fruity.
When you bend over to pick up something off the floor, look around to see if there is anything else you need to do while you are down there. This most useful and practical guide is from my mom, who died last January at the age of 101. When I mentioned to her that the philosopher Gurdjieff advised us to abuse one’s body when it was young so it knew what it was like to be old, she snorted and said, “B.S. That was written by a young person as an excuse for excess. Nothing can prepare you for living too long.”
