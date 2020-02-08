“It was early Sunday morning. I was playing bass in a bar band, so by the time we got all of our gear back in the van and I drove an hour home, it was a good three or four in the morning.
“I’ve been living in the boonies for 30 years. Built the cabin myself out of logs I got off my own property. Three wives later I have a roof over my head, but I am living alone.
“Everybody blames the burglaries on the meth freaks, but some of it has been the work of pros. A kid on speed doesn’t take the time to sort through a pocket watch collection like they did up at Charlie Goodnight’s place.
“Every spare dollar I’ve ever had went into musical instruments. At any time somebody could waltz into my home and walk away with $20,000 worth of music tools. I am gone a few nights a week, so I have surrounded the cabin with lights and motion detectors.
“It’s a homemade system, but if you get within 100 yards lights flash and whistles blow and I have a motion detector hooked up to a boombox in the barn that triggers a tape of my voice yelling, ‘Get the f-- — out of here, now’ with a couple of gunshot sounds for punctuation. There is a simple on and off switch hidden beside the gate at the head of the driveway.
“I leave the porch light on. Coming home that night, I grabbed the bass and amp from the car and hauled them up the steps onto the porch, tired to the bone, and went to fishing for my door key when all of a sudden there was this big old twop, thwop, thwop, sound coming from somewhere.
“My first thought was helicopter. There had been a few busts of pot grows up on the Forest Service and I figured it was the DEA swooping in before daylight. They undoubtedly have the technology. But when looked up, there were no lights besides the stars. Something that loud should’ve been producing wind at least.
“So I was looking up at Cassiopeia and nothing much else, when I realized that the sound was coming from inside my head. My next thought was that rock and roll had finally done it to me. I had busted a blood vessel and I was bleeding from the brain. I just sat down on the ground and thought, ‘Well, it’s a good enough day to die.’
“I sat there, ready to meet my maker, until I noticed that the noise was coming only from the left side of my head and that my left ear tickled every time the sound happened. I stuck my little finger in that ear, mostly expecting to find it full of blood.
“Instead, I touched a moth’s butt, which caused it to panic and it began to fluttering even faster. I wasn’t dying after all. A confused bug had left the porch light and found my ear. Moths don’t have a reverse gear or sense enough to back out of trouble. It was way down in my ear canal, burrowing deeper into the wax at every wing beat.
“Ever try to look in your own ear? Using bathroom mirrors and the one on the back of my hairbrush I could not get things situated well enough to see and grab the little bugger with a pair of tweezers. All I accomplished was to make it more frantic and the thumping more maddening. I needed professional help and headed toward the emergency room 60 miles away.
“The moth and I got to know each other pretty well on that drive. It didn’t seem to like right-hand corners. Must have been just enough angular momentum to make the critter think it was losing purchase when we turned toward the right. It was getting tired of the confusion too, and would rest during the straightaways and left turns.
“After a night of automobile wrecks and heart attacks and people beating the crap out of each other, the woman at the check-in counter at the ER was not all that convinced that a bug in a bass player’s ear was an emergency. I had a terrible time filling out the admission forms because the moth was firing off at random times and my handwriting was pretty darn jumpy.
“At sunrise I saw a doctor, a young fellow from Pakistan, who must have seen every Lon Cheney and Bella Lugosi movie, because when he reached into my ear with a hemostat, he grabbed the moth just in the right place, backed it gently up the ramp, then held it up with its wings flapping and limped around the ward going, ‘It lives! It lives! It lives!’ in a Pakistani/Transylvanian accent. I fell asleep while they were irrigating the moth dust from my ear. I didn’t see what happened to the moth. The extraction cost me $265.
“I’ve thought about leaving the porch light off during bug months to avoid having lightning strike twice, but I am too paranoid about getting ripped off, so I took the cheap way out. I now keep two pairs of ear muffs, one in the house and one on the dash of my car, and wear them at night when I have to get anywhere close to the porch light.”
