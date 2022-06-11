In preparation for our summer in the mountains, let’s imagine that we live in the late 1830’s. Our pal, Frenchy LePeu, is on his way to a fur trappers’ rendezvous in the big valley east of the Tetons. He is decked-out in a buckskin waistcoat and leggings. He sports a full black beard, and his hair is tied back with a scrap of green calico given to him by sweet Jeannette down in New Orleans.
Trailing behind him are three scrawny ponies hauling bundles of beaver pelts destined to be sold to representatives of John Jacob Astor and turned into top hats for the fancy gentlemen of New York and London. The air is thin and the horses are lathered by their loads.
Just below the pass, Frenchy leads the pack string through the aspens and willow brush to a still, deep pool on Elisa Creek, where he and the horses drink of clear mountain snowmelt and spring water. An hour later, they crest the divide and see wisps of smoke from the encampment far down on the valley floor.
The rendezvous is a sales convention, a time for swapping lies and learning news, for wrestling and gambling and sucking down straight grain whiskey. It is party time, payday, a shindig of feasting and dancing, late nights and late mornings.
On the eighth morning, Frenchy awakes with a hooting good case of the Teton two-step. His guts are in a diamond hitch. He spends the day beating a path between his bedroll and the pit privy, trying to keep from soiling his britches. He blames Old Shatterhand’s biscuits, the rotgut whiskey, the Shoshone dog jerky, civilization in general, but we here in the medical issues without underpants division of know-it-all enterprises suggest that Frenchy most likely suffers from what today would be called giardiasis, “beaver fever,” contracted by ingesting just a single, teeny organism up there on the divide where he watered the stock.
Giardia lamblia was named by its isolators, Alfred Giard, a French microbiologist, and Friedrich Lambl, a Czech epidemiologist. It is a teensy organism, smaller than a particle of clay. When magnified 15,000 times, a single specimen resembles a cross between Robin Hood’s hat and Maid Marion’s birth control diaphragm. There are eight wavy armlike dinglebobs (flagella) hanging off the life form. Underneath in the front is a suction-cup doohickey by which the critter attaches itself to the upper small intestine of mammals and begins its irritating business.
Giardia is not a new organism. In 1681, one year after inventing the microscope, Leeuwenhoek observed Giardia lamblia when examining his own, er, stools, and described it in his journals but did not name it. It is not an uncommon parasite. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls it “the most commonly diagnosed flagellate of the human intestinal tract.” One in 13 otherwise healthy Americans is infected, and a human can carry around a good-sized colony of Giardia without suffering the trapper’s trots.
At the stage in its life that the organism is able to hook itself to the small intestine, it also has the capability to reproduce by splitting itself in half lengthwise and does so rather rapidly, at 75 minute intervals. If we apply a little math, we see that the 2-4-8-16-32-64-128-256 progression can result in a bunch of critters in a short time. After seven or eight days, the lining of one’s plumbing is so irritated it is incapable of absorbing liquids and things run right on through. This can be accompanied by nausea and fever.
Just when the human body has developed defenses, when the diarrhea diminishes, the Giardia cells change form and undergo encystation, creating tough cell walls suited to survival in the cruel, outside-the-bowel world. They now resemble tiny football helmets, flagella tucked, ready to cannonball into the environment. These cysts, passed in the feces of humans, dogs, rodents, cattle, sheep, cats and, yes, beavers, wash into the surface waters of the planet. It was in cyst form that Frenchy ingested them up on the divide. One cyst is potentially enough of a dose to begin the process.
How might have Frenchy avoided the Wyoming waltz? Had he lived today he might’ve employed one of the portable filtration devices used by backpackers. Drag races between these tools have shown that even the most expensive of them is less than perfect and the cheaper ones only about twenty percent effective. In order to be killed by iodine or chlorine, Giardia must be treated for a longer time than is currently required by EPA standards for drinking water.
The surest way Frenchy might have avoided the Montana mambo was to have taken the time to boil the creek water. The cysts, while able to survive long spells of sub-zero winter, are killed at coffee temperatures, 150 degrees Fahrenheit and above.
Or we could always gamble. Giardia is not always present. Maybe you are already a carrier and can be infected without being symptomatic. Ultimately, it is your personal decision what to do with your body, what kind of risks you wish to take, so you may well be able to drink from creeks without consequence, but if you lose the bet, be prepared to launder your undies.
