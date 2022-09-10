It is maybe ten years ago and I am at the bull riding kickoff for Roundup week, sitting in the eighth row of a 4,000-person grandstand wearing relatively clean clothes, White’s packer boots, and a Mariners ball cap, surrounded by city folks in cheap straw hats adorned with chicken feathers and wearing too-pointy-toed plastic-lizard boots. Some have tucked their pants into their boots and tied a snotrag around their throat, junior account executives dressed as though they expect to buckaroo through brambles during a dust storm.
A beer can toss below me is a dirt arena surrounded by Powder River steel panels, with the words US BANK scratched by a shovel artist into the fluffy dirt floor, each letter about ten feet tall. Across the arena, above the bucking chutes, hangs a video screen the size of a few sheets of plywood looping commercials from tonight’s corporate sponsors, including the local hospital, the smokeless tobacco industry, two cell phone companies, a casino, an insurance company and US Bank.
Between commercial episodes, the entire western half of Pendleton is flooded with “I-might-cheat-on-you-honey-but-never-on-America” canned twang blasted from a bank of six-foot speakers mounted beside the screen. My date, a musician, tears her hamburger napkins into little spitwads and crams them in her ears, then points toward a holding pen at the east end of the chutes and asks, “What in the hell are they doing?”
I recognize the scene. Two young bull riders have brought modern athletic techniques to the rodeo game and are visualizing their rides-to-occur. Each holds a fist tightly clenched around an imaginary bull rope directly in front of his Wrangler zipper, his other arm held above his head, legs forked around an invisible bull. The athletes herk and jerk and spin around the pen in a dance that would elicit applause in the baths of San Francisco but surely get them arrested in the produce aisle of Safeway. Context is everything.
At eight o’clock high, the announcer commands us to stand for the invocation, during which a cleric asks for divine protection for the contestants, the audience, the bulls and, of course, our country. Then a teen violinist plays a technically perfect National Anthem over the megawatt speaker system. I wince at every amplification of her fingers moving up and down the strings. Some instruments don’t translate well to locomotive scale.
While we still stand, the arena goes dark as the inside of a cat, there are beams of bright red lasers from somewhere in the superstructure and the US Bank logo in the dirt bursts into diesel- fueled flames. A country rock band on tape blows chunks of patriotism while a hundred more points of laser light whiz overhead like zap rays from alien craft.
Epileptic spotlights whip back and forth through the exhaust cloud, take a couple of shots at the three-quarter moon and finally settle on the bucking chutes, where a chorus line of 29 bullpokes, clad in every hue of shirt and chaps, stand under a herd of broad brimmed black hats.
The announcer introduces each of them, tonight’s gladiators. I recognize a few of the names from my home studies, including the oldest contestant, who is thirty-five. These fellows average in the mid-twenties. The beefiest of them weighs slightly more than my left leg. (Bullriders are small by design. A whirling tennis ball on a string is less likely to break loose than is a bowling ball.) But they are all professional athletes who have climbed through a formal farm team system to make it to this level.
There are rules. The contestant climbs into a confined space with a 1500-pound very male bovine, ties a rope with a handle around the animal just behind its front legs, holds the rope taut with one hand, straddles the bull, slides forward, then nods for the gate to open while another person pulls tight a “flank strap” just south of the bull’s bullness and just north of its ballness. This encourages the bull to buck, as it would me.
The rider’s object is to stay astride the bull for eight seconds without touching it with the free hand. The animal’s goal is to dislodge the monkey on its back as quickly as possible so that it can return to the holding pen for a late evening snack and bull session. Both the rider and the bull are scored on their performances by a couple of guys with clipboards.
Often the bull doesn’t have to work a full eight seconds. Some lose their composure and try to squash, beslobber, gore, trample, butt, scoot, nose or roll on the cowpokes. That is why we in the audience are here, to live dangerously, but vicariously. It is an exciting sport.
The real heroes of the night are the bullfighters, whose jobs are to make themselves the objects of the bovine ire, to put themselves between the contestant and a ton of angry burger on the hoof until the cowboy can pull his face out of the arena floor and make it safely to the fence. The bullfighters are successful tonight, and no contestant is hauled away in an ambulance.
No, there are no female bull riders in the PBR yet. I don’t know why, or if things will ever change, but that is not my fault. One would hope, though, that most young women have sense enough to avoid the testosterone-flooded aspects of all participants, human and bovine, even if a few semi-suicidal women are lured by the $15,508 that the little fellow from Sao Paulo, Brazil hobbles away with at the end of this event.
J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.
