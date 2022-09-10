It is maybe ten years ago and I am at the bull riding kickoff for Roundup week, sitting in the eighth row of a 4,000-person grandstand wearing relatively clean clothes, White’s packer boots, and a Mariners ball cap, surrounded by city folks in cheap straw hats adorned with chicken feathers and wearing too-pointy-toed plastic-lizard boots. Some have tucked their pants into their boots and tied a snotrag around their throat, junior account executives dressed as though they expect to buckaroo through brambles during a dust storm.

A beer can toss below me is a dirt arena surrounded by Powder River steel panels, with the words US BANK scratched by a shovel artist into the fluffy dirt floor, each letter about ten feet tall. Across the arena, above the bucking chutes, hangs a video screen the size of a few sheets of plywood looping commercials from tonight’s corporate sponsors, including the local hospital, the smokeless tobacco industry, two cell phone companies, a casino, an insurance company and US Bank.

J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.

