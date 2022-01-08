Here’s hoping all of you readers have survived the holidays, with all the gatherings and the uncomfortable doubts about whether your Uncle Ferd really liked your gift to him of nose hair scissors or was just pretending to be overjoyed.
I have always enjoyed giving things to other people, more so than receiving things, because I feel I have been very lucky in this life and am surrounded by way more stuff than I need. For instance, I own two pairs of White’s packer boots that I have worn and had rebuilt for 50 years. When I look at them I feel rich.
Rampant consumerism at this time of year seems to be the American way, and that is OK by me. If buying stuff excites you, have at it. What does bother me, though, is what I call micro-greed, the tendency in our society for some folks to squeeze more profit from a transaction than is merited. The following two examples illustrate my feelings.
One: When my dad died 20 years ago I went to Sturgis, South Dakota, and brought my mom and everything she continued to own back here into Wheatsville in the back of one 1986 Toyota pickup. We rented an unfurnished apartment for her six blocks from our house then went about attempting to furnish it cheaply, since neither she nor I were actually rich.
It was early fall at a garage/yard/driveway sale somewhere on Pendleton’s North Hill when I located a serviceable wooden kitchen table and two chairs for $20. There was a little burn on the corner of the table where someone, sometime, had forgotten a cigarette. I knew my Mom would not care and was about to close the deal when a 50-something woman elbowed me aside and said she would give the seller $25 because her daughter was about to go to college and really needed a table where she could study. Rather than get into a price war, I deferred to the woman and imagined her daughter studying at the table.
Two hours later I was totally pooped out from too many garage sales and stopped by a large consignment store that was located where they distill vodka today. In one of the booths was an identical table and two chairs, carefully covered with a checkered tablecloth and decorated with place settings and water glasses, 80 bucks. I picked up one corner of the tablecloth to see the condition of the tabletop and, luck of the draw, saw the cigarette burn. A younger woman was tending the store that day, and I asked her how long the table had been in inventory. She said it had just come in. I did not purchase the table and chairs.
Two: I heard this story high in the central Idaho mountains 50-some years ago from a fellow who was the manager of a J.C. Penney Co. store somewhere near Boise. Since that time the guy has discovered that he is really a Cherokee shaman and has left the retail trades for the more lucrative consulting business.
“One Christmas time I had a super idea and constructed a large screened cage with a 4-by-8 sheet of plywood as its floor. I painted everything red and drilled maybe 20 holes in the plywood then attached little Mason jars underneath and fashioned a small fairyland castle at one end of the cage. I labeled the holes randomly with percentages in increments of five, from 10 through 40, and employed one of my son’s pet mice as the star of the Holiday Mouse Discount Giveaway.
“Then I took a bunch of merchandise that wasn’t moving all that well, gathered it on a few tables and racks around the cage and marked it up 15% with a sign saying that these items were eligible for the discount. The customer would choose an item from the limited inventory, bring it to the cashier and ask for the Holiday Mouse Discount.
“I would be standing by the cage and opening the little door in the castle where the mouse lived. The mouse with a little red ribbon around its neck would run out onto the plywood, be freaked out by the noise and lights and run down one of the holes. That was the discount the customer would receive.
“Well, the trick is that a mouse will not run down a hole where a mouse has never run before, so by dropping a few mouse turds down all the 10% holes I could pretty much predict where the mouse was going to hide and make 5% over normal retail. I did, however, drop a few mouse droppings down one 20% hole in the far corner just because I like to gamble.”
