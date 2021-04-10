One good indicator of impending spring is the number of ladders rattling around on pickup racks. The carpencheros are getting back to business while government folks are talking about building more affordable (whatever that means) housing in Umatilla County. That is good. Everyone should have a home.
I have worked as a wood butcher several times, rolling logs to the headworks in an Idaho sawmill, pounding nails for a contractor who was obsessed with hunting geese in the Salmon River Mountains, and as remodeler/handydude in California and Hawaii. During lunch breaks, when the carpenters were chatty, the drywallers were coughing and the painters just sat, chewed and stared into the distance, I gnawed on my Spam sandwiches, listened to my fellow workers and gathered some of their stories. Here are a couple of examples.
Sanity and Jimi Hendrix
“Joe Bung and I and were framing tract houses in Caldwell for an old-time, by-the-book guy who believed that job radios slowed things down. He would not let us have tunes except at lunchtime, which was not included in our hourly pay. He was wrong. Anybody who has ever swung a hammer at a 16-penny sinker knows that music is absolutely necessary for the sanity of a person who must do the same thing for a living day after day after day.
“One payday Joe and I invested in a nice big transistor radio when they were new to the market. It had a fairly powerful set of speakers and operated on both house current and four D-cell batteries. We strung a cord from the temporary power pole to the middle of one of the living rooms in a two-story duplex we were building, plugged it in and cranked it up, figuring that if the boss man showed we would have enough time to shut things down.
“One mid-morning, both of us were up high toenailing rafter tails when, sure enough, here came the old dude in his Oldsmobile Vistacruiser, sliding to a stop on the muddy road. There was no way we had time to climb down to the radio. He came through the cheapo door into the house just as Jimi Hendrix launched into “Purple Haze” at full volume.
“Purple haze all in my brain
“Lately things, they don’t seem the same
“Acting funny, but I don’t know why
“‘Scuse me while I kiss the sky”
“The old dude stood there for a while, switching his glare from the radio to us up in the rafters, then tromped over to the radio and jerked its cord it from the splitter. The batteries took over from there. Jimi never missed a beat.
“Purple haze all around
“Don’t know if I’m comin’ up or down
“Am I happy or in misery?
“Whatever it is, that girl put a spell on me”
“Joe and I looked at each other, figuring on getting fired for sure, while the boss stood down there staring at the radio and actually scratching his head. Finally, he looked up at us, kinda grinned and said, ‘Well, he is a stout enough boy anyway,’ walked back to the station wagon and drove away. We had a job radio from then on.”
Don’t mess with Claude
Claude spent 30 years as a Forest Service packer, wrangling a string of mules to carry fingerling fish into high country lakes. After retirement he turned to finish carpentry as a supplement to his Social Security. He was a very careful worker, a private person who had worked alone for most of his life, was older than the rest of us on the crew and didn’t much participate in lunchtime chit-chat. This story was told by a fellow carpenter one day when Claude elected to go fishing instead of trimming windows.
“Five years ago, just after Claude retired, they decided to build a new Forest Service headquarters and the low bidder was an outfit from down in the flatlands. The jobsite manager was a young fellow with a lot of book learning and not much actual experience. The rest of us on the job called him Dolittle because that is what he did.
“They advertised for carpenters in the Star News and Claude showed up on the job to apply. I was cutting rafters for the framing crew about 20 feet from his interview with Dolittle, so I saw the whole deal go down.
“Claude said that (he) had seen in the paper that they were hiring, that he wanted to hire on as a finish carpenter and asked how much they were paying. Dolittle kinda puffed out his chest and said that they were only hiring rough carpenters, didn’t need any finish carpenters.
“Claude looked at the kid for a long time and then said that, well, he could probably be a rough carpenter. What would he be doing? Dolittle said that he would be cutting two-by-sixes into stud lengths and blocking on the big old radial arm saw that was set up by a bunk of lumber, and would welcome Claude showing him what he could do.
“Claude said he would like to try it, walked over to the lumber, pulled out a 10-foot stick of two-by-six, marked off 91½ inches for a double plate, set it up on the saw, cut it half way through, picked it off the saw table, swung it over his head and broke in half over a sawhorse. He smiled at the kid and asked, ‘Rough enough for you?’ then walked off the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.