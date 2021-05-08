OK, my garden is in at about the same time the county is trying to get drought status for the farmers. So, here is a little rain dance, a riffing on other folks’ thoughts about weather, in the hope that ours gets a bit wetter soon.
“Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather.” — John Ruskin
“A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.” — Carl Reiner
“Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby.” — Langston Hughes
“Rainbows apologize for angry skies.” — Sylvia Voirol
“The trouble with weather forecasting is that it’s right too often for us to ignore it and wrong too often for us to rely on it.” — Patrick Young
“To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring.” — George Santayana
“Weather is a great metaphor for life — sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, and there’s nothing much you can do about it but carry an umbrella.” — Pepper Giardino
“The best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
“It is one of the secrets of Nature in its mood of mockery that fine weather lays heavier weight on the mind and hearts of the depressed and the inwardly tormented than does a really bad day with dark rain sniveling continuously and sympathetically from a dirty sky.” — Muriel Spark
“Don’t knock the weather; nine-tenths of the people couldn’t start a conversation if it didn’t change once in a while.” — Kin Hubbard
“Weather forecast for tonight: dark.” — George Carlin
“Anyone who says sunshine brings happiness has never danced in the rain.” — Author Unknown
“Some people walk in the rain, others just get wet.” — Roger Miller
“Coal lay in ledges under the ground since the Flood, until a laborer with pick and windlass brings it to the surface. We may will call it black diamonds. Every basket is power and civilization. For coal is a portable climate.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Rain! whose soft architectural hands have power to cut stones, and chisel to shapes of grandeur the very mountains.” — Henry Ward Beecher
“When snow falls, nature listens.” — Antoinette van Kleeff
“Many a man curses the rain that falls upon his head, and knows not that it brings abundance to drive away the hunger.” — Saint Basil
“A rainy day is the perfect time for a walk in the woods.” — Rachel Carson
“There’s always a period of curious fear between the first sweet-smelling breeze and the time when the rain comes cracking down.” — Don Delillo
“The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco.” — Mark Twain
“There is a muscular energy in sunlight corresponding to the spiritual energy of wind.” — Annie Dillard
“The best kind of rain, of course, is a cozy rain. This is the kind the anonymous medieval poet makes me remember, the rain that falls on a day when you’d just as soon stay in bed a little longer, write letters or read a good book by the fire, take early tea with hot scones and jam and look out the streaked window with complacency.” — Susan Allen Tot
“For the man sound in body and serene of mind there is no such thing as bad weather; every day has its beauty, and storms which whip the blood do but make it pulse more vigorously.” — George Gissing
“My favorite weather is bird-chirping weather.” — Loire Hartwould
“Any proverbs about weather are doubly true during a storm.” — Ed Northstrum
“It is best to read the weather forecast before praying for rain.” — Mark Twain
“The snow doesn’t give a soft white damn whom it touches.” — e.e. cummings
“What dreadful hot weather we have! It keeps me in a continual state of inelegance.” — Jane Austen
“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.” — Rabindranath Tagore
“Where does the white go when the snow melts?” — Author Unknown
“A snowflake is one of God’s most fragile creations, but look what they can do when they stick together!” — Author Unknown
“Snowmen fall from heaven ... unassembled.” — Author Unknown
“Bad weather always looks worse through a window.” — Author Unknown
“Only those in tune with nature seem to pick up on the energy in wind. All sorts of things get swept off in the breeze — ghosts, pieces of soul, voices unsung, thoughts repressed, love uncherished, and a thousands galore of spiritual ether. Wind is an emotional rush because emotions are rushing by.” — Drew Sirtors
“There’s one good thing about snow, it makes your lawn look as nice as your neighbor’s.” — Clyde Moore
“Perfect winter weather is a great caffeine, while perfect summer weather is the best sedative.” — Amethyst Snow-Rivers
“Walking through puddles is my favorite metaphor for life.” — Jessi Lane Adams
“There is little chance that meteorologists can solve the mysteries of weather until they gain an understanding of the mutual attraction of rain and weekends.” — Arnot Sheppard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.