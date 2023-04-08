I got hooked on one liners in Mississippi when listening to a Fannie Lou Hamer speech. Ms. Hamer was a powerful and determined advocate for civil rights in Mississippi and for power to the people.

Three of her sayings that I remember are “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.