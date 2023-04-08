I got hooked on one liners in Mississippi when listening to a Fannie Lou Hamer speech. Ms. Hamer was a powerful and determined advocate for civil rights in Mississippi and for power to the people.
Three of her sayings that I remember are “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
“I promised to stick with you through thick and thin, and thin done come.”
“My get up and go has got up and gone.”
Here are a few more short hits that I have collected from other sources over the years. I hope they help to ease the readers’ day from some of the tensions that we seem to be facing.
The best contraceptive for old people is nudity.
I’ve been on so many blind dates I should get a free dog.
Never go to bed angry. Stay awake and plot your revenge.
It’s not who you know, it’s whom you know.
There is no “I” in “team,” but there are four in “platitude-quoting idiot.”
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a cash advance.
Which one of these is the nonsmoking lifeboat?
How long a minute is depends on what side of the bathroom door you’re on.
I’m only one bad relationship away from having 30 cats.
She was busier than a beaver in a coffee lake.
He talked more than a dolphin looking at a fish bucket.
Conscience is what hurts when all your other parts feel good.
If you choke a Smurf what color does it turn?
Any closet is a walk-in closet if you try hard enough.
When I want your opinion I’ll remove the duct tape.
I wouldn’t touch the metric system with a 3.048m pole.
When my ship comes in I’ll probably be at the airport.
Why isn’t palindrome spelled the same way backwards?
I tried to build a doghouse but I only had enough dogs to build three walls.
How do you write zero in Roman numerals?
If blind people wear dark glasses, why don’t deaf people wear earmuffs?
The things that come to those who wait are the things that were left by those who got there first.
If you get mono twice, isn’t that stereo?
If vampires have no reflection, how do they have such neat hair?
Silence is golden, but duct tape is silver.
Those who live by the sword get shot by those who don’t.
I’m usually interested in going home before I get to where I’m going.
I am having an out-of-money experience.
What would you say if Jesus sneezed in front of you?
I have CDO. It’s like obsessive compulsive disorder but in alphabetical order as it should be.
A couple longed for the pitter-patter of litle feet, so they got a dog. It was cheaper and they got more feet.
If you’re cross-eyed and have dyslexia can you see perfectly?
She likes her men like shes like her coffee — ground up and in the freezer.
He’s busier than a one-legged riverdancer.
Gargling is a good way to see if your throat leaks.
Depression is merely anger without enthusiasm.
It is hard to make a comeback when you haven’t been anywhere.
Time is a great healer but a lousy beautician.
When cheese gets its picture taken, what does it say?
Anyone going slower than you is an idiot and anyone going faster is a maniac.
Tell me what you need and I’ll tell you how to get along without it.
Never do card tricks before a poker game.
I am trying to get into classical music but all the tunes are played by cover bands.
Triscuits are the perfect combination of crackers and doormats.
The worst time to have a heart attack is during a game of charades.
