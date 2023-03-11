Ah, winter, when we can finally curl up in a poofy chair by the fireplace with a good lamp over our shoulder and grandma’s quilt across our knees. We open that thick mystery we’ve been saving since Christmas, reach over into the big Tupperware bowl, grab a handful of deep-fried crickets and settle down for a good, long read.
Before the reader begins to look for legs and antennae hanging out of the corners of the mouth in the picture at the top of this column, let me publicly state that I am a good red-meat American burger chomper and that my interest in eating insects is mostly scientific, so far.
That interest began 50 years ago in Burgdorf, Idaho, when I was snowed away from civilization for six months at a time and attempted to read the Bible from front to back. Of particular note was the 11th chapter of Leviticus, in which the Lord lays out to Moses and Aaron those things that may be eaten and those which are to be abominated.
The chapter begins with a provision that food critters should be cloven-hoofed and cud-chewing, a passage I’m sure the American Beef Council has been tempted to use in its television campaign. (“What’s for dinner? Beef, as the Lord hath commanded.”)
There follows a long list of unclean and abominated foods, including the camel, swine, seafood that lacks fin and scale, eagle, osprey, vulture, raven, owl, swan, stork and bat, before we get to verses 21 and 22, which in the King James edition state:
2l. Yet these may ye eat of every flying creeping thing that goeth upon all four, which have legs above their feet, to leap withal upon the earth.
22. Even these of them ye may eat: the locust after his kind, and the bald locust after his kind, and the beetle after his kind and the grasshopper after his kind.
I am advised to give up my passion for BLT’s, for camel steak and spotted owl soup, but it was perfectly fine to pop a few grasshoppers on the grill or toss a few beetles in with the beans. Let us look into locusts.
The type of locust that Moses and Aaron were permitted to munch while curled up with a good stone tablet was probably Schistocera gregaria, the desert locust, ranging from south-central Africa to northern Iran. It is the characteristic of this hopper’s life cycle that the eggs lie dormant in desert soils until moistened by a good wet rain, when there is a simultaneous hatching of billions of individuals, which, by adulthood, have devoured every stalk of vegetable matter in the neighborhood and then swarmed to fly off toward greener pastures.
These swarms may contain 40 billion locusts and cover an area of 200 square miles at an altitude of 10,000 feet. Rather than simply lifting off in, say, Somalia and finding a new home close to the Tower of Babel, what actually happens in the dynamics of the swarm is that individual locusts within the swarm tire-out and get hungry at different rates, so there is total crop destruction along the entire path of the migration, a constant fall-out of hoppers that grab a bite, take a nap, then flutter on.
These locusts eat the same things as people and the animals. Couple that with the fact locusts are more likely to be around during good wet years, when dryland farming is most successful, and the pure survival wisdom in the Bible passage emerges. It is practical to allow the eating of locusts when bugs are the only things left around to eat, after they have ruined all the other choices.
So, have a nibble. If you don’t happen to have a stash of edible bugs in the pantry, Amazon sells a variety of possibilities including chili-lime crickets, bug kebab, mango-habanero crickets, honey mustard crickets, salted black ants, cricket flour brownie mix, and a jungle trail mix that includes giant water scorpions, armor tail scorpions and diving beetles.
Roasted crickets, at 60% protein and 28% fat, while not as nutritious as bee pupae, are comparable to the average hamburger, although a bit more difficult to keep on the bun. Call me old-school. I have had trouble adjusting to the current $13 price tag for a restaurant cheeseburger, but times are going to have to get a little tougher before I order the Italian lasagna-flavored cricket entree with a side of sour cream and onion flavored earthworms.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.