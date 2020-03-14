For those of you who missed the 1960s, the I-Ching, or Book of Changes, is an Asian set of guiding principles that one consults to get a better understanding of problems or circumstances and based on the notion that the only universal constant is change. It is kinda like reading tea leaves. You toss three coins six times, then look up in the Book of Changes what the combinations of heads and tails tell you about whatever you are trying to solve.
I heard this story while trying to solve a mechanical problem. My truck had popped a U-joint climbing out of the Missouri breaks southeast of Havre, Montana, and I was laying on a flattened banana box under the truck in the middle of nowhere when a tall skinny guy appeared from somewhere. He wore an army blanket poncho and drank from something in a neatly creased brown paper bag. He lay down on the shady side of the truck, looked at what I was doing and started talking.
“About 10 years back, I woke up one morning in the back of my van underneath that railroad overpass just east of Cut Bank. Do you watch the weather on the TV? Cut Bank is the coldest spot in the lower 48 most every day. You leave a six-pack outside on the Fourth of July, it’ll freeze overnight.
“I was a mess, running low on money and too grubby to get a job. Red dog wine was blurring my eyes. So I pulled out the three bronze Chinese tokens that I got in Nam, the kind with the square hole in the middle, and threw the Ching on the question of what I should do next.
“The hexagram came up with a broken line at the bottom and solid lines all the way up from there, “Kou, Coming to Meet,” talking about how the strong and the weak, the good and the evil, are part of the same thing and are going to meet and join. The first line said that bronze was going to be real important to me.
“I took it all to mean that it was time to get out of Dodge, so I put 20 bucks worth of gas on my brother’s Chevron card, and headed south. Fifteen miles beyond Darby, going up the divide between Montana and Idaho, I came around a long righthand corner and almost smacked a brand new white Cadillac Eldorado that was stopped in the center of the highway. Two senior citizens were dancing around on the center stripe, waving me down with a purple Pendleton blanket.
“The folks were from California, headed north out of Jackpot, Nevada, on their way up to see Glacier Park. The wife had bought a book in Boise to help her identify Rocky Mountain wildflowers. She’d spotted a patch of Indian paintbrush and made her husband pull a U-turn in the highway so she could pick a sample. The car crapped out on them right there next to the flowers, wouldn’t even turn over. Could I rescue them, please?
“I squoze under that big old boat and saw that Mr. Goodwrench down in Anaheim had used an air tool on the mounting bolts for the starter and chewed the threads to mincemeat. The starter wasn’t making electrical contact with the flywheel housing anymore, just hanging there on the studs by gravity, which wasn’t quite solid enough for a reliable ground path for the electricity. No juice to the starter motor.
“Meanwhile, the folks were chatting me up. You know, was I an actual Native American, did I live in a tipi, did I have a herd of horses, did I eat buffalo? Not exactly savvy travelers.
“Then I remembered the Ching, “Coming to Meet,” and how bronze was going to be important, so I went back to the van, got my Ching coins out of the Crown Royal bag, took my little ball peen hammer out from under the passenger seat, crawled back into the gravel and drove the bronze tokens as shims around the starter motor. Bronze is a good conductor. The positive and negative electrical paths came to meet. The solenoid still threw the starter gear far enough, and the Caddy started five times in a row. The old couple were more than tickled and the dude laid 100 silver dollars on me that he said he won in Jackpot.
“I told him they should for sure stop up in Missoula at a real General Motors garage and get things fixed right. Last I saw of my Chinese coins they were under that Caddy, headed north. I been throwing the Ching with these here three silver dollars ever since. This morning I threw “Expansion.” You wouldn’t happen to have any weed would you?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.