Si, Cisco.
Forty years ago, Long Valley, Idaho, was home to a world-class stick dog named Cisco. By “stick dog” I mean a critter with an obsession for fetching chunks of wood that overrides all other considerations, like digging holes in petunia patches, rolling in cow manure or, in Cisco’s case, even the urge to mate.
My daughter and I were living in a bunkhouse while I was cow-personing for a couple of pieces of summer pasture. Like most cowfolks, we had to have a few dogs to decorate the bed of our truck when we went to town. Our foundation stock was an unspayed Australian shepherd named Eagle, with one blue eye and a Gandhian attitude toward aggression. She was bred to be a sheep dog, more of a feeler than a heeler, and was wary of cattle, but she looked good in a pickup truck. She had mated a couple of times while we were working a Belgian horse ranch in Oregon, and because we were addicted to the smell of puppy breath, we kept one offspring from each litter, both females, both unspayed.
Cisco was not a pretty dog. He looked like a German shepherd wearing a camel hair coat, with a collie’s snout and greyhound’s legs. He spent his evenings on the front porch of the Lardo Saloon, as did most of the town riffraff in those days. He kept a slobbery stick within easy reach and found plenty of humans willing to flip the stick out into the parking lot to feed his obsession.
When you own three unspayed dogs you expect to be visited by male dogs, but somehow Cisco, from 5 miles away, was usually the first to figure out that one of our pooches was receptive to courtship. One morning there he was, stick in mouth, ready to sire.
That first time, Delta and I looked the other way, let nature take its course, and ended up with nine of the ugliest puppies in Central Idaho, so homely that we had to spend three entire Saturdays in a grocery store parking lot before we located eight soft-hearted suckers who were willing to adopt ugly pups. We ended up calling two of the last three in the litter “Long Valley Money Retrievers” just to pawn them off.
The final, homeliest pup, the one that looked most like Cisco, we took back to the ranch, where it took up residence under the bunkhouse and went feral. It ducked back into its lair when it saw a human. Although we seldom caught sight of it, we called it “Brownie.” Brownie wanted no part of organized society, but he, too, carried a stick around with him.
A couple of month later, I looked over a sinkful of dishes out the west window of the bunkhouse and saw Cisco playing sniffies with another of our bitches. I panicked, ran out into the schoolyard, and yelled at Cisco to stop that, right now, by God, because I did not want to spend the rest of my adult life in front of a grocery store. Right. Cisco looked at me over his left shoulder like he had heard that one before, and prepared to put me back in the puppy business.
In a moment of purely unconscious inspiration, my hunter-gatherer instincts took control of my body. I reached down and picked up 10 inches of yellow pine limb and flung it at Cisco with the intention of driving his tail into his body and letting animal pain release him from his passion. I missed.
But, by golly, when Cisco heard that stick whizzing over his head his doggy mind short-circuited and he completely abandoned our more-than-willing she dog. He went galumphing out into the willow brush after the tree limb. Freud was wrong. Not all behavior is sex-based. In a world-class stick dog, the primal urge to fetch is stronger than the urge to procreate.
I played stick with Cisco while my kid gathered the three female dogs into our stock truck. We carried them the next Saturday down to Doc Smith and bought them each an operation. Cisco followed the truck as far as the saloon.
But, if you are driving out Farm-to-Market south of McCall, Idaho, someday and you see a homely coyote with a stick in its mouth, it is because Cisco’s heritage is alive and well in the Salmon River Mountains. We never did catch his son that lived under our house. When the cattle were moved to lower pastures and we loaded up to find a winter job in California, we left for a note for the next occupant that said “Your stick dog’s name is Brownie.”
