Sometimes small events have larger consequences. You stub your toe on a coffee table and your marriage is over. You bend over to pick up a dime and your phone drops into a puddle. The following tale is a pretty good example of this phenomenon.
In the fall of 1968, five of us were tossed together in three bedrooms, a kitchen and one bathroom of a stout white house near Harvard Square. Charles, the producer of the unfinished film that gnawed at our waking lives, shared the room he used for worrying and tossing in his sleep with Beryl, who ate only with chopsticks and spent her days with runes and Tarot cards.
I’d quit a tree-trimmer’s job in California, enrolled in graduate school in Cambridge, then dropped out and returned to California to operate a tape recorder for Charles as he ran his lens across the new consciousness being born in the Haight-Ashbury. In Cambridge, graduate students were dealing Mexican weed and Lebanese hash. My room was a sweaty, leaded-glass turret with a radiator that sounded like it puked hailstones. There were brown roses on the wallpaper.
On the third floor, twin beds were placed separately as possible in the 12-by-12 room where Eva and Ladd slept. They were film workers dropped into Charles’ art by the public television company that underwrote our voyage to San Francisco and the 200 hours of footage of the Summer of Love. The company was hungry for a return on its investment. The film must be cut soon, they insisted. Charles believed the film would bloom from his vision.
Eva was an editor, a shy crossword puzzle addict with the professional fingers it took to splice film precisely and quickly. She missed her two cats, Honey and Muhammet. She wanted to finish the film and get back to New York. She waxed her cordovan shoes nightly and disliked stepping on the leaves that cover everything in Cambridge in October.
Ladd did not fit well into our mini-commune. He talked loudly, chewed with his mouth open and limped. He showered Eva with harsh direct commands. He used the triple negative, “no, no, no,” when he disagreed with Charles, who considered Ladd to be the antithesis of the film’s content but could not bring himself to fire him. The whirling dance of Golden Gate Park rapture had softened Charles’ approach to everything.
So Charles stewed at the edge of creative emptiness and the film sank slowly into a month of muddy indecision. Eva carried bundles of New York Times crosswords to work. I painted the studio floors. Ladd lived on the phone with New York. Beryl whittled chopsticks from elm twigs with a kitchen knife.
Until one Sunday morning ...
Beryl, Charles and I rotated the cooking chores for our Sunday breakfast at the gray and chrome table in our kitchen. It was Charles’ morning to cook. He sculpted 20 crepes on an upside-down cast iron frying pan, opened a quart of his mother’s Indiana apple butter, squeezed half a gallon of fresh orange juice, whipped a quart of cream, sweetened it with maple syrup, brewed coffee with chicory, then whacked the wind chimes to call us to the table. We all came running except for Ladd, who was chronically late for everything. Up in the attic we heard him swing his locked knee off his bed and begin to dress.
Eva, Beryl and I politely sat at attention, sipping coffee, watching the crepes cooling and the cream deflating, while Charles slouched with his chin on his chest, tracing his fingers back and forth along the chrome molding on the table’s edge. Ladd thumped down two flights of hardwood stairs and into the bathroom, where he hummed a piano concerto while he operated his electric razor.
The kitchen air smelled of lightning and aluminum by the time Ladd nudged Eva forward, hooked the crook of his cane over the chair at the small of her back, waved his napkin twice and declared “Let us eat.”
As he reached across the table to yard the entire plate of crepes closer to his grasp, a knotted leather button on his camel hair blazer caught in the tines of a fork and it sprang off the edge of the table and down onto the checkerboard linoleum floor where it rang like a tiny temple bell.
That tinkle brought Charles to critical mass. He leaped from his chair, pointed at the fork as though it were a viper, and yelled at Ladd, “You are fired, you bastard,” then stormed out the front door, off the verandah and into the orange Harvard Square streets.
Beryl plucked at a crepe with her new chopsticks. Eva took the cane from the back of her chair, leaned it against Ladd’s knee and said “I shall not be accompanying you.” Ladd sat dumbfounded and grave for a few moments, then struggled back up the stairs.
I ate most of the whipped cream then went in search of Charles and found him reading Friday’s “Variety” over a bowl of noodle soup in a Hayes-Bickford cafeteria filled with hangovers. We finished the film in two weeks.
