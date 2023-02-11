Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Hop aboard the time scooter and we will putt back along the trails of life. We are second graders, sitting at our desks with half a sheet of red construction paper and a pair of blunt-nosed scissors. Valentine’s Day is a week away. We’ve been tasked with cutting heart shapes that will be attached by white edible paste to folded paper and then addressed to that special someone with the scribbled request that they “Be Mine Valentine.” Note the teacher is using sharp pointed scissors to cut hers.
Now let’s move a few years toward the future as we are introduced to the anatomy of the human body using a roll-down chart. We are enchanted with colored drawings of butt cheeks and genitalia and snicker appropriately at each image. Then the charts go under the skin to the nerves, the muscles and the innards. There is a big picture of the human heart and we almost gag. That thing with all its tubes and lobes looks nothing like the red cutouts we have been passing to our main crush. What the poop?
So, the time scooter brings us back to the present so that we may apply the methods of soft science to the research and side roads that, perhaps, explain how the symbols we have come to associate with love differ so radically from the shape of the organ that thumps inside each of us.
My Dad used to say “sometimes I get the feeling that there are smarter folks than I am.” In this case, the smart folks claim that the earliest known images of the heart shape occurred on silver coins from Cyrene, Libya, about 500 B.C. The shape was meant to represent the fruit of the silphium plant. Because silphium was a love drug purported to be an aphrodisiac, a contraceptive and a treatment for mental illness. There is no evidence that silphium still exists, but what a combination that would be. Snort a little silphium and get aroused but not inclined to perform. That could drive us crazy, but we wouldn’t care.
It took a couple of thousand years before the heart shape was associated with love, then those wacky 14th century painters glommed onto the idea, and it became a stylized depiction of features of the human female body, such as the female’s breast, buttocks or pubic mound. The poet, Chaucer, connected Valentine’s Day with love by maintaining that it was the day that birds chose their mates:
“For this was on Saint Valentine’s Day
When every bird comes there to choose his match
Of every kind that men may think of
And that so huge a noise they began to make
That earth and air and tree and every lake
Was so full, that not easily was there space
For me to stand—so full was all the place.”
Depending on who is counting, there were between 12 and 14 Saint Valentines, including a Spanish hermit and a woman. The Saint Valentine of our Valentine’s Day was one of two guys preaching the good word in Rome in the third century. One of them was killed on Feb. 14th. Research is a little fuzzy about why and when the lovey-dovey aspect of the saint’s death day came about because that saint is the patron saint of epilepsy and beekeepers.
The indented red heart has been used on playing cards since the late 15th century. It wasn’t until the late 19th century, though, that a red heart showed up as a love symbol when English greeting card folks started using it in that way. Then the American greeting card folks grabbed hold of the notion, followed by Madison Avenue advertisers, and away they went.
The first use of the heart symbol as a verb is attributed to the 1977 slogan “I (heart) New York. Meanwhile, the red indented image has come to represent all types of love, even in the shape of chocolate boxes, but also of the heart itself, as in the packaging of “heart-healthy” Cheerios. My phone contains a hundred emojis of hearts. I don’t know what the green, yellow, or blue ones are supposed to mean.
Lastly, in the several decades since I was in the second grade, I have experienced love in many forms. And do believe that love is a very important human emotion. But I can’t escape the feeling that the brain is also involved in one’s attraction to pets, people and places and that we need a symbol other than the light bulb that connects the sensation of love with the organ in our head. A picture of a brain is just as icky as that of a real heart. Go for it artists, but make it some shape that can be hacked out with blunt scissors.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.