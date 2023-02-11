Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Hop aboard the time scooter and we will putt back along the trails of life. We are second graders, sitting at our desks with half a sheet of red construction paper and a pair of blunt-nosed scissors. Valentine’s Day is a week away. We’ve been tasked with cutting heart shapes that will be attached by white edible paste to folded paper and then addressed to that special someone with the scribbled request that they “Be Mine Valentine.” Note the teacher is using sharp pointed scissors to cut hers.

Now let’s move a few years toward the future as we are introduced to the anatomy of the human body using a roll-down chart. We are enchanted with colored drawings of butt cheeks and genitalia and snicker appropriately at each image. Then the charts go under the skin to the nerves, the muscles and the innards. There is a big picture of the human heart and we almost gag. That thing with all its tubes and lobes looks nothing like the red cutouts we have been passing to our main crush. What the poop?

