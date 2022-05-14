In this installment of our monthly word drool, we shall investigate the ways in which a thousand-pound steer pawing through the snow to gain access to April grass on the banks of the Umatilla River could possibly influence the Queen of England’s choice of outer garments, as in “Jeeves, fetch the ermine stole. It appears to be a wee bit chilly in the castle.”
It is estimated that there are 1.3 billion domestic cattle on our planet, with roughly 100 million of them in the United States. The precise number is not available because of daily fluctuations in hamburger consumption and because cows have trouble holding a pencil to fill out census forms.
Cattle are ruminants, meaning that they possess multi-chambered digestive tracts that allow them to convert organic matter into animal protein, grass into milk and salad into steak. The first chamber beyond the mouth, as viewed from the front of the animal, is the rumen.
The rumen contains large populations of microbes (little bitty critters) whose jobs are to assist Bossy in breaking down difficult-to-digest cellulose into a form that her body can use. Bossy helps this process by chewing her food several times, crushing the fibers. It is this wad of predigested vegetable matter that we know and love as a cow’s cud. The microbes, in order to perform their magic, must do so in a relatively oxygen-free atmosphere, which is the case in the rumen.
The chemical breakdown in the rumen is essentially a fermentation process, akin to our own manufacture of pale ale, and the byproduct of the rumen’s brewery is a build-up of gasses, primarily CH4 (methane) and CO2 (carbon dioxide). Ninety-five percent of these gasses are expelled by the cow through eructation, or burping, which occurs every forty seconds or so. The remainder of the gas exits the cow elsewhere.
Methane and carbon dioxide tend to trap solar radiation as it is reflected from the earth’s surface and the gasses are implicated in what has come to be known as the “greenhouse effect.” A molecule of methane is about 20 times more absorbent than one of carbon dioxide. Both compounds are blamed for an overall rise in the temperature of the planet, once known as “global warming” but presently couched in the term “climate change.”
The largest source of atmospheric pollution is, by far, the burning of fossil fuels. In my not-so-humble opinion, until we get a better handle on the multifold uses of oil, it really doesn’t matter how many pork and bean cans or Cheerio boxes we recycle, the problem of climate change will persist. Meanwhile, I am pretty sure that the manufacture of one brand new electric car sucks more energy and creates more pollution than I will by continuing to drive my petroleum-burning used automobile.
(A moment of Zen. If crude oil contains dinosaur remains and if plastic is made from oil, does this mean that plastic dinosaurs are made from real dinosaurs?)
Scientists are pointing a pinky finger at rice cultivation (swamp gas) and bovine eructation (burping) for up to twenty percent of atmospheric methane. I personally have trouble believing this data but let us assume that cattle do burp loads of methane and that the burping has planetary effects. How does methane production lead to the cooling of the Queen?
Enter a German scientist named Dr. Broeker, who has come up with a prediction that global warming may result in the next ice age. Huh? Broeker’s study, as filtered through my sieve of understanding, goes something like this …
Ocean currents are caused by the sun shining more directly and constantly on equatorial waters than on, say, the northern Atlantic. Warm water holds more minerals than cold water. Warm water rises, so there are flows of salty water on the surface of the oceans that radiate away from the equator. This water warms the air above it. This air is responsible for most weather patterns in non-equatorial latitudes.
When the hyper-saline water reaches far enough north (or south) and begins to cool, it is much heavier that the water below it. It falls to the ocean floor, like a giant waterfall, where it flows along the ocean trenches, back to the tropics, to be warmed, and rise again. We are talking large quantities of water. The North Atlantic current, for instance, contains twenty times the flow of all the rivers on the planet combined.
Broeker’s model predicts that, unless drastic measures are taken to reverse human-caused global warming, within 35 years there will be enough of a rise in atmospheric temperatures (just a couple or three degrees Fahrenheit) that the polar ice caps will begin to discharge very large doses of fresh water and big ice cubes into the oceans. The effect of this melting will be that the warm equatorial ocean currents will run into colder, fresher water closer to the equator, and the paths of the great loops of warm water will shorten, cutting off supplies of warm, moist air to northern and southern latitudes.
This interruption of the ocean currents will both dry out and refrigerate great land masses away from the equator, causing agricultural lands to be-come unproductive. Famine and serious food fights are likely to occur in the temperate zones. Well-armed industrial societies will invade and eradicate social structures in the warm equatorial regions. The conifer forests of the planet will die of thirst.
Eight hundred years of ice age will happen to that steer along Umatilla, and the Queen will be a wee bit more chilly. Cheery stuff. Makes me want to drive to Hal’s for a double bacon cheeseburger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.