I am no stranger to snow, having lived a rather long life north of the 45th parallel. My mom and I shoveled all night during the blizzard of 1949 to keep from being trapped inside a flat little house in Alliance, Nebraska, while my dad’s freight train was stopped in its tracks by drifts in Bingham Cut, twenty miles east.

A Ford stock pickup with Omaha racks disappeared under 8 feet of white fluff while I was wintering at 7,500 feet in the Salmon River Mountains. Trapped 30 miles away from town for six months at a time. I once skied those 30 miles and spent the night in a tree well in a quest for pizza and beer. I owe my life to a good stocking hat, a set of wool long underwear, heavy socks and homemade mittens.

J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.

