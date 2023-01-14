I am no stranger to snow, having lived a rather long life north of the 45th parallel. My mom and I shoveled all night during the blizzard of 1949 to keep from being trapped inside a flat little house in Alliance, Nebraska, while my dad’s freight train was stopped in its tracks by drifts in Bingham Cut, twenty miles east.
A Ford stock pickup with Omaha racks disappeared under 8 feet of white fluff while I was wintering at 7,500 feet in the Salmon River Mountains. Trapped 30 miles away from town for six months at a time. I once skied those 30 miles and spent the night in a tree well in a quest for pizza and beer. I owe my life to a good stocking hat, a set of wool long underwear, heavy socks and homemade mittens.
Thirty years ago, when we first came to Wheatland, we lived for a few years up on Weston Mountain where, in April, I would have to snowblow my way to the highway in order to drive down the hill and watch folks in Athena mowing their lawns. We live in Athena now.
So, students, pocket your phones. We are going to apply the principles of soft science to investigate the veracity of a “fact” that we all learned in the third grade, that no two snowflakes are alike.
We can take two approaches to investigate the issue. First, is the question of scale. There are folks living along Brazil’s Xingu River who count only up to 20 and any amount above that is considered too large to bother counting. On the other hand, mother Google claims that each year there are about 1 septillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 or a trillion trillion) snow crystals that drop from the sky. I assume the Xingu did not do the math.
So, yes, if we are standing in a snowstorm with our heads tipped back, it is a good solid bet that no two snowflakes that land on our tongues are alike. How are we to know, though, that one of the flakes that lands on a kid’s nose in the upper reaches of Siberia is not a duplicate of one of ours?
Those wacky hard scientists have a theory. Snow is very cold water that binds into a solid state and is drawn to earth by gravity. According to these smart folks, we need to understand that not all water molecules are exactly alike. Water molecules have two hydrogen atoms with one O atom, H2O. However, not all water molecules will have this arrangement. Some water molecules will have an atom of deuterium, (whatever that is) in place of one of the hydrogen atoms.
Most snowflake configurations have some sort of lattice-like symmetry, due to the ways that water molecules with their particular bond angles can bind together. The simplest microscopic snow crystal that can be seen through a microscope is about one-millionth of a meter across and might take on a very simplistic shape.
When one gets past the smallest scales and configurations, the top-and-bottom planes of this lattice are packed very closely and linked. The remaining sides have their molecules much more exposed, and so the ways additional water molecules bond to them are arbitrary. The hexagonal corners have the weakest bonds, and that’s why there seems to be a symmetry in how hexagonal crystals grow.
So, it is only if we consider the smallest, earliest-stage snowflakes that we can conceivably have two identical ones. But if you’re looking for truly identical, nature will never get you there. The number of possibilities is not just too great for the history of Earth, but for the history of the entire Universe. Hard Science rests its case.
We Soft Scientists suggest a second approach … that a language problem muddies the central question. What do we mean by “alike” and are we really saying that nothing can be identical to something else?
Long ago, I was a Greek and Latin scholar. A few hundred years before Jesus was born, a Greek dude, Heraclitus, came up with the concept that you can’t put the same foot in the same river twice because the everything is in flux and constantly changing. This introduces the concept of time into our inquiry and is really saying that no two things can occupy the same space at the same time. Horse pucky. My foot is just as wet the second time and the river keeps right on a rolling along.
To me, from the common sense, Soft Science approach, snow is all alike when one adds together the supposedly unique little flakes. It is cold and white. It is a pain in the keister to remove from a windshield or a sidewalk, and I’ve gradually developed an allergy to the vast white conspiracy. It makes me fearful of walking or, more specifically, scared spitless of falling and being required to slither to a spot where I can grasp something and pull myself erect.
———
J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.
