First, let us thank the directors of the Pendleton Round-Up 2022 for producing a world-class rodeo and for making me feel like a big shot by granting me, a lowly newspaper hack, the privileges of a media pass.

It was not my first rodeo. I grew up in that culture, graduating from high school in a Nebraska town where the call letters of the local radio station were KCOW. I rode in the same ambulance as Jim Shoulders and laid in the hospital for 18 days with student nurses smoking cigarettes in my room while Jim had the ambulance carry him back to the show the next day so he could take his bull in the final go. When I got out of sick bay, I sold my bareback rigging to my cousin’s husband and decided to go to college instead of making my fortune in the rodeo trade.

J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.

