First, let us thank the directors of the Pendleton Round-Up 2022 for producing a world-class rodeo and for making me feel like a big shot by granting me, a lowly newspaper hack, the privileges of a media pass.
It was not my first rodeo. I grew up in that culture, graduating from high school in a Nebraska town where the call letters of the local radio station were KCOW. I rode in the same ambulance as Jim Shoulders and laid in the hospital for 18 days with student nurses smoking cigarettes in my room while Jim had the ambulance carry him back to the show the next day so he could take his bull in the final go. When I got out of sick bay, I sold my bareback rigging to my cousin’s husband and decided to go to college instead of making my fortune in the rodeo trade.
And it wasn’t my first media pass. Twenty-five years ago, although living up on Weston Mountain, I was a weekly columnist for an Idaho newspaper and was given a press pass because of having won multiple Best Weekly Columnist awards from the Idaho Press Association. At the time I was charged with making sure that our 5-year-old son made it to 6. He accompanied me most everywhere while his mom worked.
On the Wednesday go-round, I coerced him into wearing blue jeans, which he hates to this day, a snap shirt, boots and a King Ropes ball cap. We found chairs in the press box, gloriously elevated above chute 16. Half an hour later, a person wearing a badge kicked us out because my kid was not dressed to Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standards. He was not wearing a cowboy hat. I didn’t pitch a hissy fit, and we relocated to the stairs halfway up the north grandstand. I am happy we did, because it was there that I began paying attention to the Round-Up fashion scene.
A couple of rows below us were two women, maybe in their 60s, one on the east side of the aisle, the other on the west. I don’t know if they were acquaintances. In those days, the numbers were painted on the seats. The woman on the east side of the aisle, adorned in an excess of turquoise, was fidgety and noisy about not being sure that she was in the proper seat. The woman on the west, wearing a silver mine’s monthly output, looked her up and down, smiled a coyote smile, and said, "Honey you should be able to read the seat number through those pants."
This year I was alone in my studies, the kid having made it to 30. My knees are toast, and I use a cane to travel more than a block. On Monday I was able to park within limping distance of the grounds and watched the "slack" portions of breakaway and team roping. On Tuesday, I was not allowed to park in the same place without a parking pass. My media pass carried no parking privileges. Again, I did not argue with a volunteer and drove home rather than fork out $20 or $30 to participate in "Leave Yer Bucks" by paying to park where I normally purchase petrol or pills. The rest of the week I rode the free trolly that carried me from the casino to the front gate of the rodeo grounds, where I perched in the press box and studied Western fashion.
Here are a couple of examples from this year. First the square toed boots. In the early 1900s, my Grandpa Smith left Missouri to settle in the Sandhills of Nebraska where he and his wife erected a sod house. There are darn few trees in the Sandhills, so they burned dried cow and buffalo dung in their stove. A daily chore was to flip the patties of animal excrement upside down so both sides dried. I remember grandpa saying that he had wished for some type of boot that would work for this job, a shoe that would allow him to flip the chips without having to bend over or carry a shovel.
Square toes on boots, although not really aligned with the shape of the human foot, likely make more sense from a comfort standpoint than do needle pointed footwear, and it seemed that better than half the folks were wearing them. When I worked in the hamburger trade my preference was for White’s packer boots with round toes and I am rich enough to own two pairs, one of which is 40 years old and has been rebuilt three times to new. I do not anticipate buying square toed boots but will always think of the style as "chip flippers."
And the hats. In the prevalent Western hat style, the brim sides have hard creases so the edges point skyward and the front is wider than the rear. Most everyone except the rough stock riders wore this crease, and it made me wonder where Western style originates, where a person finds what is in vogue this year. A photographer from Hood River pegged the folks wearing these hats "shovelheads" because the leading edges would probably move snow. I imagine that they also could function as chip flippers.
J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.
