The major topics of conversation around my mental campfire have recently involved two inquiries — “what would you like on your hot dog this morning?” and “is there no end to the rise in gasoline prices?”
The answer to the first question is a spoonful of sweet pickle relish and a glop of good ole yeller American mustard on a poof bun. The latter question can be approached through a soft science examination of what is known as the oil peak.
We can graph the history of global oil production/extraction as a bell curve, or half a wagon wheel if you prefer. Petroleum is plentiful on the upslope of the curve, increasingly scarce and expensive on the down slope. The peak of the curve, the top of the wagon wheel, coincides with the point at which the planet’s stash of petroleum has been 50% depleted. Once the peak is passed, oil production begins to slow down while costs begin to rise.
Peak oil is also called “Hubbert’s Peak,” named for the Shell geologist Dr. Marion King Hubbert. In 1956, Hubbert accurately predicted that U.S. domestic oil production would peak in 1970. (Remember 35 cent gas?) He also predicted global production would peak in 1995.
An oil-based economy need not deplete its entire reserve of oil before it begins to falter. A shortfall between demand and supply as little as 10-15% is enough to booger-up an oil-dependent economy. Estimates coming out of the oil industry in 2005 indicated supply shortages would begin in 2020. (I paid $4.39 a gallon yesterday.)
The price of hot dogs, buns, relish and mustard will also rise as the supply of oil dwindles because modern farming methods are oil intensive. Petroleum is used to produce pesticides, fertilizers, delivery systems and packaging as well as to power the equipment used in farming. Approximately 10 calories of fossil fuels are presently required to produce every one calorie of food eaten in the U.S.
Here are a few other cheery thoughts. The construction of an average new electric car requires 20 barrels of oil. It takes 630 grams of fossil fuel to make one gram of microchips. To produce a ton of copper requires 112 million BTU’s or the equivalent of 17.8 barrels of oil. The energy cost component of aluminum is 20 times higher. Nuclear energy requires uranium, which is discovered, extracted and transported using oil-powered machinery. In short, the so-called alternatives to oil are actually derivatives of oil.
U.S. refineries are working at close to capacity, yet no new refineries are being built. And oil tankers are fully booked, but outdated ships are being decommissioned faster than new ones are being added. Some people believe that refineries are not being constructed because egg-sucking environmentalists have too much power. The real reason no new refineries have been built is simple: Any oil company that wants to stay profitable isn’t going to invest in new refineries when they know there is going to be a diminishing supply of oil to refine.
Mergers and acquisitions are the corporate world’s version of cannibalism. When an industry begins to collapse, the larger and more powerful companies eat the assets of the smaller, weaker companies. Check out the following: December 1998, BP and Amoco merge. April 1999, BP-Amoco and Arco agree to merge. December 1999, Exxon and Mobil merge. October 2000, Chevron and Texaco agree to merge. November 2001, Phillips and Conoco agree to merge. September 2002, Shell acquires Penzoil-Quaker State. February 2003, Frontier Oil and Holly agree to merge. March 2004, Marathon acquires 40% of Ashland. April 2004, Westport Resources acquires Kerr-McGee, and so on.
Why aren’t we hearing more about peak oil on the evening news? Because we Americans are slaves of the stock market. The true consequences of an oil peak cannot be acknowledged in a highly public forum without harming the financial markets or bringing up the obvious yet politically dangerous and patriotically incorrect question. Are the wars we support really efforts to control the world’s last remaining significant sized deposits of petroleum?
What can you and I do about this issue?
I don’t know. Have another hot dog. Keep the tires on the bicycle pumped up and the thermostat jacked down. Recycle or die. Save these newspapers as future home heating devices or park bench blankets. Lobby for expanded wind, solar and tidal energy research. Grow a garden. Stash food when you can afford it. Fix the old car instead of buying a new one. Get accustomed to $5 a gallon and look forward to $7. And withdraw support from any type of war, then use those billions to fund education in the United States so maybe our kids can figure a way out of this mess.
