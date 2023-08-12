Perhaps the worry gene came from my Grandma Smith, a tiny woman who could step on her hair while she brushed it out every night. She and Grandpa saw some tough times, having proved-up on a homestead in the Sandhills of Nebraska and lived in a sod house while they raised three kids through the 1920s and 1930s.

Grandma worried about everything. When I went by ship, (the cheapest way in those days) to study in Italy, she wrote and advised me not to go because the boat was going to sink. A year later, when I was ready to return, she wrote and said not to come home, that the boat was going to sink.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.