Perhaps the worry gene came from my Grandma Smith, a tiny woman who could step on her hair while she brushed it out every night. She and Grandpa saw some tough times, having proved-up on a homestead in the Sandhills of Nebraska and lived in a sod house while they raised three kids through the 1920s and 1930s.
Grandma worried about everything. When I went by ship, (the cheapest way in those days) to study in Italy, she wrote and advised me not to go because the boat was going to sink. A year later, when I was ready to return, she wrote and said not to come home, that the boat was going to sink.
My case of the fretties is not that intense, but I do worry about my family, my dog, my friends and about my country, pretty much in that order. So far, my wife, kids, dog and pals are doing just fine, but my country seems to be living up to my worst expectations. Greed has overwhelmed compassion. We taxpayers are lining the wallets of American arms manufacturers to the tune of $45 billion in “strategic aid” to Ukraine. That money would’ve built 90,000 half-a-million-dollar shelters for the unhoused here at home.
But sometimes things turn out better than we expect. My favorite remembrance of such an instance took place in Natchez, Mississippi, in the mid-1960s. I’ve altered the names of the principals to keep embarrassment below a painful threshold.
Six of us lived in a mixed race and gender household on the poor side of town while we worked on a film project sponsored by what became the Public Broadcasting System. The subject of the film was supposed to be the differences in voter registration organizing techniques between the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Freedom Democratic Party. The finished film, called “Black Natchez,” turned out to be about how Black folks were arming themselves in self-defense.
I and Barbara, a Black woman from the tough part of New York City, had been in south Mississippi for a couple of years and knew how to tread softly when required. We were there as native guides, translators, guard dogs. The other four were fresh out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, sympathetic with the freedom movement but clueless about the ways things worked in the deep South.
The sound man, Donny, was a worry wart. He was well-versed in the murders of civil rights workers, of church burnings and of the perils of living in a house with Black and white folks sharing bedrooms. His fretfulness verged on paranoia. He was in constant fear of being buried in an irrigation dam, being sent to Parchman Prison to wear striped pajamas and break rocks, having the house bombed by the Klan, or getting stopped for a traffic offense and roughed-up by local police. He didn’t sleep well.
I slept on a roll-away in the living room, so at 10 in the evening it was I who first saw the Mississippi state cruiser pull into our driveway and the burly policeman approach our front door. I switched on the porch light and answered his knock. He was the size of a refrigerator box, fully decked-out with a flashlight, sidearm, mace, cuffs, gloves in the epaulets of his tan shirt. He shined the flashlight in my face and asked, “Are you Donald Oldman?” I said I would go get him.
Donny and Beryl slept in the front bedroom so he had heard everything and locked himself in the bathroom. It took a good five minutes to convince him that he had to come out to talk with the officer or there was a chance that the cop would call for backup and break down the door to get at him. Leading him to the front door was like pulling a puppy on its first experience with a leash.
The patrolman stood in the open doorway, looked down at Donny, and asked “Are you Donald Oldman?”
“Yes sir, but I have done nothing wrong or illegal.”
“Oh, yes, I am sure. I have a message here from your mother. She says that your grandmother died yesterday morning.”
Donny almost clapped his hands. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, officer. Oh, thank you so very much.”
The cop just turned and walked back to his car. He tipped his cap forward and scratched the back of his head, thinking things must be more different up north than he had imagined. Why in the heck would some northern kid be so delighted about the death of a family member?
J.D. Smith is an accomplished writer and jack-of-all-trades. He lives in Athena.
