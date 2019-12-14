It was Christmas week. A couple of miles above me, the haunches of the Big Island had shed precipitation for a thousand millennia. According to the map, it was about 8 miles as the mynah bird flies to the floor of the Waimanu Valley. As the pasty white dude in packer boots, T-shirt and chafing Levis chugs along, it seemed more like 30.
In those days, to discover the hidden treasures of Waimanu Valley, one left the sanctity of the automobile at about 800 feet above sea level, slipped down the side of a canyon on one’s butt, waded across a lazy river at sea level, grunted up the other wall of the canyon, walked on the level for half a mile, then repeated the process a dozen times.
I was on the fifth perfumed mesa, assessing the damage to a blistered toe, when a scraggly barefoot fellow wandered down the trail from the direction I was headed. He eased down on a rock across from me, reached into a furry little bag, and began to roll a smoke. His eyes were the color of the ocean. He sported a five-year reddish blond beard, and a necklace made of claws of some type. His entire wardrobe was a pair of boxer-type swim trunks. A pink scar ran from his left knee to ankle. Surfer probably.
“Howzit?” he asked. Pretty nice teeth.
“Good enough. You been to Waimanu Valley?”
“Yes. Been in there for a year.”
“Going out for provisions?”
“No. I have grown, begged, or harvested all I ever needed. First time out.” He struck a wooden match.
“How come you’re leaving?”
“Pigs chased me out.”
“Whoa, bummer,” I said, wondering how in the heck the cops discovered that this guy was living way back in there, probably by helicopter, and what he was doing that they would make him leave. Maybe they popped him for growing dope, but whatever he was smoking smelled more like Prince Albert.
“You headed in there?” he asked.
“Yeah, if I make it that far. I’m a rookie in paradise. Scraped snow off my station wagon two days ago. Haven’t sweated for six months.”
“Well, you are about half way there. Worth the walk. When you get down into the valley, look for my shelter at high tide on the far side of the creek. It is best to sleep inside of something tougher than a tent. You are welcome to use the place. Nobody else in there right now.” With that, he stood, grabbed his walking stick, and disappeared around the bend.
It was darker than the inside of a possum when I finally made the valley floor. The surf was breaking stout and loud and scary. As the waves slammed shut I could feel the thud through the beach pebbles. I was a far piece from home.
With help from a pink disposable flashlight, I discovered a circular pile of lava rocks, no windows, with driftwood rafters and palm thatch. The door was a section of shipping pallet with Chinese characters. The latch was a purple Milk of Magnesia bottle on a string that lifted an interior stick. Above the door was a toothy animal skull. Maybe a dog.
Inside was a nest of dried moss or kelp. I didn’t care what it was made of. I was pooped, and happy to be off my aching feet. With one last sweep of the flashlight before I collapsed into dream world, I spotted a 6-foot lance with a long steel point balanced above the door. Hey, maybe I could do some spear fishing in the lagoon the next day, as long as I didn’t have to go in above my knees, of course.
During the night, my right foot somehow got pointed in a ballerina position and the rest of my leg suddenly remembered that it had not been asked to climb canyons in recent decades. The only remedy was to yell, jump out of bed, knock my head on the rafters and put apply a couple hundred pounds of lard to unlocking the ankle and calf muscles. As I fell back asleep, I thought I heard little footsteps outside the door.
The next morning I eased out of the nest, threw open the door to greet paradise, and realized what the hermit had been trying to tell me, what the spear, and skull, and even his necklace were all about. Wild pigs, hundreds of the bristly little tuskers, had congregated around the hut, a whole valley floor full of them, each the size of a short-legged Labrador, with stiff brown and red coats and formidable leg stabbers hooked in drooly lower jaws. I didn’t try to pet any of them.
Way up in the corner of the valley, wispy waterfalls dropped off the sides of the mountains. Everything between was pigs. Cannabis Rex, or whoever he was, had lived a year in the midst of this hog heaven. I lasted just short of four hours. Around noon the pigs seemed to lose interest in me and foraged their porky ways back up the valley. I had enough scramble time to ford the creek, head back up the first cliff, and begin the long lonesome limp back to my car.
Over the years, I’ve wondered about those pigs. Did the folks who produced the guide that lured me into Waimanu Valley not realize that the pigs were in total control, or was the omission another anti-tourism joke like “Visit Idaho, the Tick Fever State” or “Don’t Californicate Oregon”? Were the porkers always so populous in that particular part of the valley or had every little piggy within 10 miles congregated in front of the hut that morning because I spent all night calling them to meeting with my snoring?
