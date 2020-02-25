I want to start this column by commending the tremendous work done by the members of Pendleton’s public works, public safety, Parks and Rec, facilities, the Convention Center, and many other departments in their fast and efficient response to the Umatilla River flooding that began on Feb. 6.
The county, ODOT, state police, the sheriff’s office and National Guard all worked together in a seamless fashion throughout Umatilla County. Hundreds of volunteers poured in to help the relief effort. They have donated meals, clothing, heavy equipment, trucks, trailers and, of course, hundreds of unpaid hours. If you want to donate money, there is a link on the CAPECO website.
By now, you may be aware that the river crested at about 20,000 cubic feet of water per second (CFS), which dwarfs the approximately 13,000 CFS of the 1965 high water event. While damage to city infrastructure is extensive, especially the levees on the west side of town, the hardest hit were westside manufacturing plants and private property owners. We estimate that about 400 workers will be laid off until the manufacturing plants can reopen.
Flood damage to homes was mostly in the Riverside area. As usual, Pendleton’s citizens responded as soon as the call for help went out. The Red Cross put out a request on Saturday morning and by 3 p.m. they had more than 75 volunteers signed up. Food and clothing poured into the convention center, where the Red Cross and the city were helping flood victims. Hundreds of more volunteers showed up at Riverside to help.
City officials went to Salem and met with Gov. Kate Brown on Feb. 10, to request financial assistance from the state. By late Wednesday, almost 250 tons of debris had been removed from the Riverside area. On Feb. 13, a Multi-Agency Resource Center began helping residents at the Convention Center.
Brown toured the county and Pendleton on Feb. 14, followed by a visit from Sen. Ron Wyden on Feb. 15-16. Sen. Jeff Merkley visited Pendleton on Feb. 21 and hosted a town hall meeting at the convention center.
Based on our experience from last April’s flooding, we can expect the recovery from this flood to take many months, perhaps even years.
Speaking of last April’s flooding at McKay Creek, the city finally received its temporary permit to clean out the McKay Creek bed and restore water flow to 1,500 CFS. Work began immediately and will go for the next six weeks at 10 hours a day, six days a week. We estimate that about 800 truckloads of gravel need to be removed. All work must stop by March 31.
I want to express my most sincere gratitude to all of you who helped respond to this crisis.
Paying for the impacts of recent flooding
Questions have arisen recently about how the city will pay for damages from the recent flooding.
Brown announced on Feb. 21 a funding proposal of $11.65 million to assist the region devastated by floods. The city of Pendleton, which has estimated costs up to $4.8 million for damage suffered from the floods, would receive $1.8 million for “crucial” repairs to the levee system.
A question has come up if we are taking money from our street maintenance funds to pay for flood damage. The answer is no. The city still intends to raise an additional $1 million in 2020-21 so we can budget $2.2 million for street repairs. The Pendleton Development Commission has voted to use $1.4 million in urban renewal resources to repair streets that are in the urban renewal district. These funds are in addition to the $2.2 million coming from the city budget.
