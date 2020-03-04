The city of Pendleton and its employees took immediate action, and then burned the midnight oil during relief efforts for its residents affected by recent flood events. They continue to work to restore the community of Pendleton weeks after the devastating event.
On Feb. 6, the first night of our largest flood in more than a century, Public Works Superintendent Jeff Brown teamed up with Pendleton Police Department Lt. Tony Nelson to rescue multiple people from their homes in Riverside. Other city employees went house to house alerting residents of the need to evacuate immediately. Public works crews worked tirelessly through the night to defend bridges and public infrastructure. Multiple city departments then began putting in long, sleepless hours helping residents dig out from the flood, repair damaged infrastructure, and begin rebuilding. Some city employees had their own homes, or the homes of relatives, affected by the flood waters but still came to work to help the community.
The Pendleton Convention Center opened its doors for those displaced by the flood from throughout Umatilla County. Local businesses donated hot meals, masks, work gloves, and clothing. Hundreds of volunteers just showed up asking where they should begin working.
To date, the city of Pendleton, in partnership with Pendleton Sanitary Service, has hauled almost 700 tons of flood-damaged property, waste, and debris from Riverside and surrounding areas. Local Riverside resident Mitch Obrist has lived in the area all his life and recalls the flooding in the 1960s. In the current situation, he has been impressed by how city of Pendleton’s crews have gone above and beyond. Obrist said, “You’ve got to give those guys credit for how hard they’ve worked, I would have never thought a city would help in such a way, hauling and picking up garbage.”
As mayor, I personally visited Riverside daily and was impressed by the tremendous spirit of teamwork and pride in mission accomplishment displayed by city employees from all departments.
While providing a strong response to the flood damage on the east and west sides of town, the city of Pendleton continued its race against a potential spring high water event in the McKay Creek area. Public Works was able to secure the final permits to dredge McKay Creek and began working to remove what was ultimately more than 7,000 cubic yards of gravel from the creek. In spite of working full time on flood relief, the Parks and Recreation’s Department’s Daddy Daughter Dance brought together 650 people just two nights later.
When asked about the flood response, City Manager Robb Corbett said, “I think our team did a great job responding to the needs of the community; each of the departments had a specific job to do, and they stepped up and made sure it got done.” The work continues.
This is also a tale of other organizations rushing to our aid. The Community Action Program of East Central Oregon immediately established a website for cash donations, which in its first week collected more than $300,000. These dollars will be used exclusively in Umatilla County. CAPECO is also the lead agency for housing, and is working on a longer-term plan to help displaced residents find a place to live. Not enough can be said for both the Red Cross and Team Rubicon, who coordinated the efforts to assess damages.
One organization that really stands out is Samaritan’s Purse, an international faith-based organization that responds to disasters around the world. In Pendleton, their 244 volunteers spent some 4,250 hours working at 72 projects, mostly residences. I was proud to meet volunteers in these organizations from across the U.S. and Canada, many of whom took personal vacation time just to help us.
I am grateful to Gov. Kate Brown and her staff, who reacted immediately to provide incident command augmentation to Umatilla County from both the Office of Emergency Management, the State Fire Marshall, and the Oregon National Guard. The Guard’s emergency air evacuation operation in the early days of February was the largest in its history.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Brown phoned us to let us know she had found a source for a no-interest loan of $1.8 million to help pay for the repairs of our levees on both sides of the river. I am confident more dollars will come from both the state and the U.S. government to help with flood repairs and with housing displaced residents.
This relief effort is now entering its long-term recovery stage. Much remains to be done, especially with housing. I remain optimistic that with the efforts of the county, our city staff, and CAPECO, we can find solutions to difficult problems.
The “can do” spirit of the Round-Up City is alive and well.
