Generally, as a profession, we’ve done a terrible job explaining what we do and why we do it.
I’d like to say that’s understandable — after all we are a task-focused group, intent on the now — but it’s not.
Explanations by any organization regarding their function and how they operate is always a good idea.
For a newspaper or a news organization, explaining our operations is important so that readers can understand the “why” of our actions.
In some ways, what we do isn’t all that complicated. We gather news. Our reporters seek out facts, talk to officials or residents and develop a story regarding a particular issue.
Our task in that endeavor is a focused one. We aim to provide the facts as we can ascertain them.
The slogan “The mayor is hated by a lot of people,” isn’t a fact. Or “no one likes the police.” That’s not a fact either. That’s someone expressing their opinion.
This is a fact: “The mayor has been in office for three years.” That statement can be verified. Anyone can look to several sources to find out when a particular mayor was elected and how long their term is.
I’ve simplified it quite a bit, but what our reporter does is similar. If there is a car wreck we want to find out when it happened, where it happened, if anyone was hurt, and if so, how severe were the injuries. If we can find out the “how” the accident happened we will add that to the story.
Where do the answers for those questions come from? The police. Why the police? Because they are usually the individuals who are on the scene who must document and do an investigation. Barring some unusual circumstance, information from police is information from a trusted source. Their information is generally going to be accurate. So, looking to them for information is both sensible and sort of common sense.
Regular folks can add flavor to any story as well. Maybe a neighbor was in their yard when they saw the accident happen. They can describe what they saw. That’s not conjecture. That’s a person giving a firsthand account of something they saw that just happened. If their story checks out with what police have already delivered to a reporter then their testimony can be added to the story.
But why even do a story like that? Because, we are the newspaper and one of our many responsibilities is to record the actions, the events, the triumphs and tragedies of our tribe.
People, I’ve found, are by nature curious. They want to know stuff. They want to get the facts.
Our job, though, is never perfect, never, dare I say it, enough. We push hard to be as factual as we can and to do the best job we can while we recognize we are human. And humans, as we all know, are flawed.
Yet by building a strong bond with our community through trust, we can make a real difference for our readers and our towns.
Andrew Cutler is the publisher/editor of the East Oregonian.
