As a well-informed newspaper reader, you’re no doubt aware of the economic havoc that is being wrought in our local communities as restaurants, bars, houses of worship, and many “nonessential” work places close their doors due to social distancing mandates to combat the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
This dread disease is not only exacting a toll on those who contract the ailment, but also health care workers and the business community. Our economy is experiencing a tremendous shock right now. But relief is on the way from federal and state government funding, courtesy of our tax dollars at work. We sincerely hope the aid is not too little, too late for many of our local businesses.
The economic ripple effects are also being felt sharply in the newspaper industry. Even before this latest economic crunch, the East Oregonian and its sister publications have all had to tighten our belts. Most recently, we had to make some very hard decisions, including reducing our staffs. This hurts from both a practical and emotional standpoint, but we are committed to weathering this storm.
One measure that was already being considered, in the wake of gradual transformation of our industry from print to digital readership, was to reduce the number of print publication days. The EO was well on its way to eliminating print days even before the latest crisis hit. It has become urgent now.
Effective the first full week of May, the East Oregonian will change its print publication schedule from five days per week to three days per week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. This change in publication frequency has already taken place at many other community newspapers like La Grande and Baker City. Please know that this was not an easy decision to reach, but it has been confirmed as the right one based upon the current economic volatility of our nation and world.
However, the flow of daily and hourly news and information will continue uninterrupted across all of our delivery platforms — print, e-edition, website, email newsletters and breaking news alerts. We have no plans to curtail the volume of our local news coverage.
This change in print frequency will be accompanied by a reduction in the monthly subscription rate. Subscribers will be receiving a letter with additional pricing details in the next few days.
We also encourage print subscribers to take full advantage of their purchase by registering their account for “Full Access” to our digital products. A Full Access subscription will provide you with not only the printed publication three times per week, but also unfettered online access to our website, e-edition, emailed newsletters, breaking news alerts and more. We also recently added a free mobile news app to make keeping up with the news 24 hours a day and seven days a week even easier, with it all in the palm of your hand.
If you would like to create an account to access the digital news services included in your subscription, please call our customer service center at 800-781-3214. Subscribers may also activate their digital subscription at https://subscription.eastoregonian.com/CircStore/ or email us at circulation@eomediagroup.com.
Thank you for reading and we look forward to serving as your preeminent local news source.
