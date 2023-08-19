Our nation faces a number of equally acute challenges on a weekly, even daily, basis but when police raid newspapers that is about as good a sign as any that we are way, way off track as a democracy.

That’s what happened earlier this month to the Marion County Record, a Kansas newspaper. Police and county sheriff’s deputies raided the newspaper’s office, the home of its owner and editor and the home of a city councilwoman. Police collected computers, cellphones and other items as part of the execution of a search warrant issued by a judge.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Andrew Cutler is the publisher/editor of the East Oregonian.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.