These are tough times in so many ways, but at least this Thanksgiving Day many of us will be able to sit down with family and reflect and be thankful for all of the abundance we do have in our lives.
Often — especially in my business — all the negative items that make up our lives, our state and nation can turn into a large wave that seems to wash over us. We can find ourselves viewing the world through a tainted lens that, while accurate, only provides us with part of the picture.
I think that is why I enjoy Thanksgiving. It is almost a required timeout every November when many of us are compelled to stop and slow down for a day. The day presents a period to review all the good and the bad that occurred and, hopefully, put it all in perspective.
For me, the day is one to celebrate with my wife, sons and their families and to remember that while we have a long way to go, our state and nation is still vibrant, still moving ahead into a bright future. The same, I think, can be said of EO Media Group. We remain an effective media company with strong leadership moving us into the future.
We are lucky in so many ways at EO Media Group. We remain committed to small town journalism where we stay focused on hyper-local coverage for our readers. That we continue to be successful is one item I will be thankful for on Thursday.
Yet my day won’t be totally without some worries. Mainly my thoughts will go to those of us in our communities who struggle to put food on the table, who, for whatever reason, may not be able to count on a full Thanksgiving meal or enjoy the company of friends and family.
We need to do all we can for those of us who are less fortunate and, at the risk of making a pitch, I hope everyone remembers to donate to their local food bank. The food pantries and banks across our region need our help and they deserve all the support we can give.
I hope everyone has a great holiday, and I hope that when you take time out of your day — or days — off and want to catch up on what is going on you check out our news coverage.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Andrew Cutler is the editor and publisher of the East Oregonian and the regional editorial director for the EO Media Group, overseeing The Observer, East Oregonian and four more newspapers in Eastern Oregon.
