Fifteen years of memories. That’s what I take with me as I close out a fascinating career as a reporter and photographer at the East Oregonian.
The memories swirl around in my head. Some are joyful, some heartbreakingly sad. Others run the full spectrum.
One day in 2010, my phone rang. A woman said her mother and another woman had learned they had been accidentally switched at birth at the Heppner hospital where they were born on the same day. Somewhat doubtfully, I met them, saw DNA documentation and soon was writing the amazing story of the “Swisters,” two women who lived each other’s lives. It ran on Mother’s Day.
Certain stories make me cry even now. An autistic boy went missing from his home in 2008. Neighbors searched by horseback. A spotter in a National Guard helicopter glimpsed the 4-year-old’s boot on a tiny island, and then his lifeless body in the water. After interviewing the spotter and the undersheriff, I relayed to the parents that I’d be around a little while longer if they wished to speak with me. I didn’t expect they would. They shocked me by tearfully and graciously inviting me and photographer EJ Harris into to their living room, telling us about their boy and expressing gratitude to the searchers. Such grace bowls me over even 12 years later.
There was the bus crash in 2012. A tour bus hurtled off Interstate 84, busted through a guardrail and tumbled down a cliff. Nine died. We reported on herculean efforts by emergency workers and hospital personnel to deal with numerous injured people, most who didn’t speak English. I interviewed one young woman who had been dozing when the bus slid into oblivion. Her eyes widened as she described screaming and bouncing around like a pinball until she was ejected halfway down the hill.
Some stories satisfied my desire to learn and experience. Riding in a hot air balloon. Spending the night at a sleep disorder clinic. Rock climbing at Smith Rocks. Skydiving.
Mostly, I loved writing about people. The teenage swimmer who made it to state despite disabilities. The World War II pilot who flew 70 missions. The teen who got caught in a boat propeller and became a plastic surgeon after being inspired by his doctor.
I believe everyone has a story. I could walk up to the first random person I see and they’d have a story. Sometimes you just have to dig deep, but everybody has one.
After announcing my retirement, I imagined spending my last months shooting sporting events and writing human interest stories.
Then came COVID-19. Suddenly, we all had the pandemic beat. Ad revenue dropped and layoffs followed. We said goodbye to some colleagues, all good people. Those of us remaining work from home and meet regularly in Zoom rooms.
One day this week, I stood in the darkened newsroom, just to be there. It was eerie with no banter between reporters or squawking of the scanner. Standing there, I heard echoes of colleagues, present and past, and visualized them all. I’ve been blessed with such colleagues. Four editors, Steve Brown, Skip Nichols, Daniel Wattenburger and now Andrew Cutler, guided my way.
My fellow journalists made me think and laugh. Terry Murry freely shared her dry wit (and her contact list). I inherited her desk adorned with a sticker that reads “Well-behaved women seldom make history.” Tammy Malgesini cracked me up daily during my early years in the Hermiston newsroom with her hilarious view of the world.
Those two and many others have gone on to new challenges. To those who remain — Antonio, Alex, Ben, Jade, Renee and Andrew, Kathryn, Chris and Wyatt — I will follow your work closely. Thank you for doing what you do in such uncertain times.
To my readers, thank you for your support. I’ve kept cards and letters from you to pull out on down days. To everyone who stopped me on the street to say they liked a story or photo, my thanks.
The job wasn’t always easy, but it was perfect. To quote retiring Star Tribune columnist Jon Tevlin, “Against all odds, I survived a career in journalism.”
And I loved it.
