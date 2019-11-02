It happens every fall. After only cursory interest in the national pastime during the regular season, I start paying more attention to baseball as the World Series approaches. As a kid, I was not merely a fan but truly an aficionado of the game.
My interest was fueled by a favorite aunt. Born in 1927 (the year the Yankees swept the Pirates with arguably the greatest lineup ever assembled on a baseball diamond with the likes of Ruth, Gehrig, Lazzeri, Combs, Muesel), she was a better ballplayer than almost everyone, boys included, with whom she attended school (in grade school that was at Holdman). She gave me old “SPORT” magazines with guys like Eddie Mathews on the cover. A truly great third baseman and slugger who was overshadowed by Lew Burdette’s three pitching wins in the 1957 World Series against the Yankees, he was my Uncle Bill’s favorite player.
A certain Pendleton resident, with a downtown office full of house plans he has drawn, had a brief encounter with Mathews many decades ago — ask him about it next time you see him at my favorite brewery. Aunt Helen also passed along a copy of Roger Kahn’s “The Boys of Summer,” the definitive story of the Brooklyn Dodgers of the 1940s and 1950s.
My dad regaled me with stories of growing up in St. John’s (north Portland) and attending Portland Beavers games at Vaughn Street Park. His favorite players were Gene and Dick Sisler, sons of George, who batted .420 in 1922. My dad also let me build a “ballpark” in our pasture between the barn (replete with a “Bull Durham Smoking Tabacco” advertisement painted on one wall) and the old milkhouse from Echo Hollow Dairy (phone 321). Home field advantage meant nothing in this year’s World Series between the Nationals and Astros, but when cowpies, water troughs, fence posts and chicken coops are in play, familiarity with one’s surroundings can be of paramount importance.
I listened to a lot of Seattle Mariners games on the radio as a youngster and still get a lump in my throat when I hear a replay of their great announcer Dave Niehaus. His voice, like Nat King Cole’s, only improved with each cigarette — unfortunately, his health did not. I didn’t mind blowout games when the Mariners were behind by 10 runs because Niehaus would sing “The Wabash Cannonball.” It wasn’t Acuff-esque, but I loved it, anyway.
In 1984, we got cable TV. I was late returning to school after eating lunch at home when the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres were playing in the National League Championship Series. When weak-hitting pitcher Rick Sutcliffe, who won 16 games after being traded from Cleveland in mid-season, hit a ball out of the park onto Waveland Avenue, I knew it was a sign from above that the Cubs were going to the World Series. Apparently, however, the Lord ain’t a Cubs fan — the Padres won the next three in a row and all of us card-carrying members of C.U.B.S. (Citizens United for Baseball in the Sunshine) had to wait another 32 years for the World Series to come to the North Side of the Windy City.
All through college I watched WGN-TV from Chicago whenever possible, and vowed to one day set foot in Wrigley Field. Thankfully, I’m married to a wonderful woman who allows me to frequently indulge flights of fancy (or fantasy). In September 1993, we celebrated our impending graduation from school by driving to Chicago, stopping by Dyersville, Iowa, en route. I shagged flies and took batting practice on the “Field of Dreams” movie location with Steve from Michigan.
When the 1994 World Series was canceled on account of the Big Strike, I felt betrayed and vowed to kick my habit of following baseball. However, coaching Little League for more than a decade and, more importantly, seeing my own kids enjoy the game both as participants and fans brought me back into the fold — as did connections with other fans like my friend Mike, with whom I attended the 1999 All-Star game at Fenway Park and my fellow long-suffering Cubs devotee Kathy from Oak Park, Illinois, who recently sent me a Wrigley-Field themed “wait ’til next year” postcard.
Ultimately, I like baseball for its rich history and pastoral vibe (perhaps best described by George Carlin in his comparison with football). I also like the stories of its great personalities. One of my favorites is about Wilcy Moore. In 1927, as a 30-year-old rookie from Oklahoma, he was a sudden star with the Yankees. Though a great pitcher, he was not much of a hitter. Babe Ruth, in fact, wagered $300 he wouldn’t get three hits all season. Along about August, he eked out a weak infield grounder for his third hit of the season. Ruth, true to his word, paid the money and Moore, a cotton farmer, used the funds to buy two new mules for his agrarian endeavor back home. Now there’s a practical man eminently worthy of emulation.
