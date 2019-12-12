On a recent foggy, cold, miserable-weather day, I was enjoying the comfort of my heated shop. I was busy working on a couple of projects, when the folks on the radio posed a question to listeners regarding their favorite toy that they had received as a child for Christmas. Responses ranged from Barbie dolls to Hot Wheels miniature race cars. It prompted me to ponder favorite gifts, although I can’t recall too many from my childhood because, as I close in on the half-century mark in age, childhood is becoming more and more a distant memory as foggy as the weather was that day.
Certainly the toy John Deere combine harvester I received from my grandfather 40-plus years ago ranks near the top. I still have it and it is in excellent condition, owing to the fact that I seldom took it outside. My son, Willie, occasionally played with it, but shifted gears abruptly at age 11 when he started driving the real thing during our wheat harvest. A couple of years ago, I bought a well-used toy combine at a farm auction so that, just like our fleet of full-scale machines, we could have a “parts rig.” We had to buy a spare Tonka dozer several years ago at a swap meet when Willie wore out the original 30-year-old tracks on the Tonka T-6 he inherited from my toy box. The dozer has been repainted at least twice and now resides on a shelf in our farm shop with the “new” tracks from the swap meet find.
My favorite uncle built our kids a little toy duck mounted on the end of a stick that was equipped with slotted wheels to mount flapper-type simulated web-feet made out of used inner-tube remnants. If the duck had an odometer it would have registered the toy waterfowl equivalent of 100,000 miles. It was a favorite gift that has now become a family heirloom piece. Said uncle grew up during the Depression and did not have many toys, to say the least. He began building his own early in life and plied that trade almost until the day he departed this realm at age 89. One of his favorite stories from his childhood was tossing a “sail-cat” with his brother. A “sail-cat” was a feline who had met a sudden and ignominious end on the highway. After days in the hot sun on the pavement and frequent “re-flattening” under the wheels of passing cars, the cat could be pried free with a flat shovel and was stiff enough to be picked up by the tail and tossed like a Frisbee. Fun for all ages.
When questioned the other day, Willie told me his favorite gift was the $200 International Harvester pickup I bought from a favorite neighbor a while back and gave to him for Christmas. Though not driven in 20 years, it was parked under cover of a shed and was in reasonably good shape. He set up an “auxiliary” gas tank on the floorboard with a rubble hose to the carburetor and drove it home. Besides its classic boxy, styling and smooth ride on the gravel road washboards, he likes the glass-pack mufflers through the grill and the pristine “REAGAN” bumper sticker.
As I have “matured” (those who know me well will attest to the gross misapplication of that term) my tastes in gifts have changed. I now value things like the heartfelt, hand-painted, one-of-a-kind Father’s Day and birthday cards from my daughter, Annie, and the impeccably detailed drawing of a machine-shed filled with old farm equipment from Willie. Old yardsticks advertising long-past businesses with two- or three-digit phone numbers have been given to me by neighbors to whom I can’t express sufficient gratitude.
I found, too, that the further I travel down life’s highway, the more I enjoy giving gifts rather than receiving them. I am not a very good shopper and my idea of gift-wrapping is throwing something in a brown paper bag or hastily covering a box in the Sunday funny pages. However, if I find just the right junk (or treasure) to fulfill what I perceive to be a need in the collection of a friend or family member, then I’m buyin’ it.
On a larger scale, in our communities, there are ample opportunities, be it through “giving trees,” food pantries or simple cash donations to worthy charitable causes, to attain true fulfillment by giving rather than receiving, especially during the holiday season. After doing your part to help a neighbor, be it someone you know or not, celebrate by buying a round at your favorite establishment, and then leave a big tip. It’ll help Clarence get his wings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.