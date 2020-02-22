I have a favorite cousin who resides in Northwest Oregon in an area that is still predominantly rural, though the urban sprawl of the Portland Metro area is just over the hill from the farm he lives on.
He has been a farmer for most of his 60 years, as has his father, who lives just down the road and is contentedly retired at age 96. His place is neatly maintained and I always feel comfortable when traveling up the driveway because there is an old Caterpillar tractor parked in plain view of the dining room window. At present, there are three old Caterpillar tractors parked within view of our dining room window.
Anyway, my cousin can truly be described as “a character.” Besides being a hard-working family man and proud grandfather, he is a reservoir of history for his area and a keen observer of human nature who is full of sage advice and witticisms. Over the past few years, he has shared many of these gems with me.
He has told my son, Willie, on numerous occasions that two potential pitfalls to an inspired and aspiring young man’s success are injury and marital strife. His admonition “don’t get hurt and don’t get divorced, and you’ll be fine” is spot-on, in my opinion.
I recently was discussing with him the perils and tribulations sometimes experienced when a cooperative endeavor between one-time friends goes awry and leaves behind hard feelings and sometimes, unfortunately, litigation. His comment was, “the ship most at risk of sinking is the partnership.” That’s some deep thinking.
I felt an almost uneasy empathy for a friend of his who never quite lived up to his full potential in his life’s endeavors and accomplishments. My cousin’s observation was that the fella was “gonna set the world on fire — but he ran outta matches.” At last, I had a somewhat reasonable excuse or, perhaps more correctly stated, explanation to offer my wife for my own too-frequent ineptitude.
A couple of years ago, my cousin and his wife were visiting us and, just for fun, I took them on a tour of our neighborhood. He asked if there were any places for sale nearby. I responded affirmatively and we drove out to look at a farmstead whose only access was across a small wooden bridge constructed over a little ditch. My cousin’s first observation was, “I don’t know about this place. It always makes me nervous when the only way in or out is over a bridge. “
That comment was at the forefront of our thoughts as Willie and I briefly attempted to help a friend mitigate damage associated with the recent flooding along the Umatilla River. We saw collapsed (or even carried away) bridges, tractors swallowed by a washout and fences washed downstream only to be caught on a tree carried away in the deluge. We also observed cars and trucks damaged beyond repair by the flood and other vehicles that were still, literally, in the river channel. We saw storage sheds crumpled up like paper sacks and irrigation wheel-lines bent into shapes resembling kids’ pipe-cleaner art projects.
Much of what we saw could eventually be replaced if the insurance company deems it to be “covered.”
However, we also witnessed neighbors’ homes, be they modest or palatial, which were uninhabitable and, likely, irreparable. Even more serious and almost incomprehensible were the once-productive pastures and farm fields that were a lush green only a few days ago, but now are nothing more than rock-covered wastelands strewn with trees, building materials from someone else’s place upriver and, quite simply, all manner of the vestiges of humanity.
Televisions, appliances, and the godforsaken computers or smartphones lost in the flood can be replaced. A person’s livelihood that depended upon a productive hay field or a good cattle pasture is another matter entirely. Gone, too, in many instances, is one’s peace of mind about their place in the world.
Thankfully, we also observed a lot of “neighboring” occurring in the aftermath. I hope that sentiment is contagious and long-lasting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.