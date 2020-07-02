It’s now cliché, but we are living in difficult times. I want to focus for a minute on race, a topic that makes many of us uncomfortable and is a focus of much of the country at this time. It is unfortunate that after more than 150 years since the Emancipation Proclamation, race is still such a divisive issue in our country. Resolution of problems start with conversation, so here is my introduction into that process.
Many Blacks right now are frustrated with what they see as systemic racism, subtle and overt, that has put the American dream just out of their reach. For such a wealthy country, there is way too much poverty and lack of opportunity for Blacks, and other minority groups. All of us should be concerned that far too many African Americans are being left behind, and have been historically.
Add to the problem a criminal justice system that incarcerates far too many Blacks and at the very least leaves the impression, to many, of bias against Blacks, and you have a justified feeling of outrage.
Then, periodically, we see the videos of white officers beating or killing Black men; the proverbial last straw that causes people of all colors to take to the streets and risk their safety and liberty to protest the injustices — protests that, by the way, when peaceful, are about as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie.
One way to think about this is to envision if the shoe were on the other foot and you were in a minority group and your children, because of the color of their skin, were more impoverished and had less opportunity than the majority group. If they were more at risk of being arrested or thought of as dangerous or criminal. Isn’t that something you would be outraged about and would try with all your might to change?
We need to acknowledge that we are all biased in some respects. Let’s put that out in the open, and then let’s figure out how we can help our fellow citizens to feel like they are more a part of the fabric of this country and not a fringe element. Let’s spend less money on weapons of mass destruction and spend more on giving folks a better opportunity at a better life. As flawed as many of our founding fathers were as humans of their time, they left us precious documents (the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution) filled with ideals to strive for — the inalienable right to equality and the pursuit of happiness, among others. Democracy only works if the least of us feels that those rights are realistically within our grasp. Society as a whole will thus reap the benefits.
I want to recognize another issue: Being a police officer has to be the toughest job imaginable. They are daily putting their lives on the line. For that reason, while most officers are our communities’ unsung heroes, policing is the last profession I would choose for my sons. When I was much younger I did a “ride-along” with police in the South Bronx. The officers were notified that there was a gun sighting in a maroon-colored car. As we drove the beat we saw several cars that fit the description, and each time my heart would start racing and pounding in my chest like a sledgehammer. When they finally pulled over one such car, I thought I might throw up I was so nervous. They directed me to stay in the patrol car, an order that was completely unnecessary given my level of anxiety. They didn’t find a gun and I was spared the continuing fear of being shot. Cops have a tough job and it’s my impression that many need more training, especially in dealing with people from races other than their own, and more tools to effectively do their jobs.
My close friend, who is a retired Black police officer from one of our large cities, explained to me that racism was very apparent within the ranks of his department. He said that racist officers need to be removed from the force; that departments need to better reflect the ethnicities of the communities they patrol, and that officers of color need to be in positions of leadership within their departments to help change happen. That makes perfect sense to me. Black lives do matter and we need our policing policies to reflect that.
I hope we can continue to have respectful conversations about this crucial topic. We are so much better as a community and as a country if we stand together to solve problems.
