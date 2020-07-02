Welcome to a new column about health. Webster’s dictionary defines health as “the state of fitness of the body, or of the mind,” which is a good start.
Yet, optimal health is so much more, and is influenced by so many factors. Individual wellness is a product of genetics, environment and daily choices. Good mental and physical health is an outcome of self-understanding and making the best of what has been provided. Performance and enjoyment of life is greater when health is present; levels of health shape the quality of daily lives.
What could be more important than prioritizing sound bodies and minds?
Living in the “Information Age” is convenient in many ways, yet can also be confusing and overwhelming, especially when the information pertains to something as important as health. Facts are plentiful and readily available, yet their usefulness is often questionable. Statistics, opinions and marketing sometimes threaten to drown readers.
This column will endeavor to put health-related information into perspective, focusing on steps toward becoming healthy and staying healthy. Possible future topics include specific diseases, treatments, immunity, gut health, mental health and nutrition, to name a few. General health planning will also be addressed, such as how to increase energy or immunity, how to prevent illness, and, of course, the latest findings about avoiding COVID-19.
My background includes 10 years working as a paramedic in Portland, followed by more than 25 years as a naturopathic physician in private practice in La Grande. My goal has always been to translate potentially confusing medical concerns into a practical approach to health. This column is an outgrowth of that goal. Look for the column on the first Saturday of each month and feel free to contact me with questions and interests regarding “health.”
