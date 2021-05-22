We are all sailing in a sea of microbes. Allergies to pollen, dust, fumes and foods can sink us. Spring is especially rough for allergy sufferers. Millions of different viruses exist, a couple hundred of which cause illness.
Our skin is covered with microbes, mostly friendly. Our gut is populated with trillions of bacteria, most of which are beneficial. Healthy soil teems with all sorts of microbes. The daunting and crucial task for your body is to keep out the bad guys while leaving the good guys alone.
This task is made more difficult by the addition of new triggers in our world. There are more than 85,000 chemicals registered with the EPA. Ironically, over-sanitization and overuse of prescription antibiotics weakens our immune systems. Toddlers have a habit of putting everything in their mouths, which may seem disgusting, but this actually trains and strengthens the immune system.
Early exposure to microbes reduces problems later.
Allergies have increased in recent decades; thirty percent of adults and 40% of children currently suffer from allergies. Spring’s pollen adds to the load, causing red eyes and sneezing. Allergies occur when the body overreacts to a harmless substance. Coughing, sneezing, and watering eyes are the body’s attempts to remove the irritant. Intense reactions are unnecessary and can even be unhealthy.
So why do some people’s immune systems make such a big deal out of minor irritants? There are many reasons someone may have allergies. They may be eating foods that trigger a reaction, breathing dust or pollen, or coming in contact with molds or chemicals. Triggers can assault us from any direction. The other variable here is your general state of health — how full is your boat? Science understands the many allergens that exist, how they affect us, and how our bodies react.
Healthy skin, sinuses, liver, immune system and even the gut all contribute to smooth sailing.
When treating allergies you can take a couple different tacks. You can identify and eliminate the irritant, or improve the body’s response with mitigation. I suggest you look at both and do what is easiest first! Various allergy tests exist, but the results aren’t always helpful.
I found a particular “Food Intolerance Test” most useful. It’s always smart to improve your general health, since your skin, sinuses, liver, gut and immune system interact in so many ways. Other easy steps include putting a HEPA air cleaner in your bedroom and cleaning up your home environment. Rugs, curtains, stuffed toys and bedding all harbor pollen and dust mites.
Consider removing the rugs and curtains and cover the pillows and mattress with mite-proof cases. Buy a water filter for access to plenty of cheap chlorine-free water.
A clean diet is an important factor in allergies, but is harder to attain. Modern diets are often filled with processed foods, which are in turn filled with artificial ingredients new to the human diet. The most common food allergies are dairy, soy, corn, wheat and eggs. You could use a “Rotation Diet” and perhaps find the problem food.
Keep in mind additives like artificial colors, flavors and preservatives can also cause problems, which is why minimally processed, preferably organic foods are healthiest. You can use an App called “Content Checked” to scan the package barcode for product details.
Allergies are a symptom of an overloaded boat. All “cargo” onboard determines its seaworthiness. Springtime pollens add to the load of all your other challenges, be they foods, poor sleep, stress or an inactive life. Allergies can further load a system, leading to more significant, deeper problems. Any irritant you throw overboard will help you float better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.